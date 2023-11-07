FC 24: Pundit Picks Gordon SBC Cheapest Solutions

Season 2 of FC 24 Ultimate Team has started brilliantly, and EA has just dropped a brand-new SBC into the game!

Talking of SBCs, EA has released a brand-new concept called 'Pundit Picks,' partnering with Sky Sports and DAZN. The first edition of this card is none other than Newcastle's Anthony Gordon, so without further ado, let's take a look at his card, and how to complete the SBC with the cheapest solutions!

Pundit Picks Gordon SBC cheapest solutions

EA has just dropped a brand-new SBC, with Anthony Gordon receiving a Pundit Picks card for scoring the winning goal in Newcastle's 1-0 win over Arsenal.

The Englishman has been given an 84-rated card, which is a huge +9 upgrade from his regular Non Rare Gold card.

Pundit Picks Gordon

He also has some crazy stats, with 92 pace, 83 shooting, 84 passing, and 86 dribbling, plus four-star skill moves!

Pundit Picks Gordon requires two squads, and costs just over 50k coins, so without further ado let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the SBC!

England

Requirements:

England Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

England

Reward:

Gold Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Premier League

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Once you have submitted both squads, you will have Pundit Picks Anthony Gordon in your Ultimate Team, it's as easy as that!

Gordon has some fantastic links with Trailblazers Callum Wilson getting perfect chemistry, and if you evolved Lewis Miley then he also gets the best chemistry too!

