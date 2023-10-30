FC 24: Centurions team 2 predictions, leaks, & more!

Centurions Team 1 and TOTW 6 are out in packs now, and a month into FC 24, content has been flowing at a rapid rate!

Much to the delight of FC 24 fans, there have been loads to get stuck into on Ultimate Team, and we have two new Evolutions guides for you. Check out the Centurions Box-to-Box Midfielder, and Centurions Sharpshooter Evolutions guides, for everything you need to know. We also have the cheapest solutions to the Centurions Odegaard, and Centurions Marta SBCs, so be sure to check those out if you're looking for a new CAM.

As you can tell, Centurions is a huge theme in Ultimate Team currently, and Centurions Team 2 will be dropping very soon! So, let's take a look at the players leaked to come to the promo and everything you need to know about what's coming next to FC 24!

Centurions team 2 coming soon to FC 24

Centurions Team 2 is set to drop in FC 24 Ultimate Team on 3 November at 6 pm GMT, replacing the Centurions Team 1 after a week in packs.

Team 2 will be available in packs for a week, before being replaced by Triple Threat Team 1, a brand-new promo in Ultimate Team!

Centurions celebrates players who have joined the 'Century Club' in appearances, goals, assists, or clean sheets for their side.

Centurions team 2 leaked players

There have been many leaks for the entire Centurions promo, and the most reliable sources have been @Runtheiconmarkt, and @FutSheriff, who correctly named Team 1 before it officially released into Ultimate Team.

click to enlarge + 3 Centurions Team 1

With that being said, here are the players who are set to come to FC 24 Ultimate Team via Team 2.

As with Team 1, six Icons were included in the release, and so we can expect the same with the second team, with four insane players already leaked.

Bobby Charlton (93 OVR)

The English legend sadly passed away just a few weeks ago at the age of 86, however, his legacy lives on in FC 24. Charlton was a Centurion in his own right scoring 199 goals in 606 appearances for Manchester United, making him a legend of the football club. His FC 24 Centurions card is set to be 93-rated and looks incredible.

click to enlarge + 3 Centurions Charlton leak

Kevin De Bruyne (92 OVR)

One of the best midfielders to ever grace the Premier League, Kevin De Bruyne has 102 assists for Manchester City in the league, making him a Centurion. De Bruyne is yet to receive a special card this year, largely due to him sustaining an injury early on in the season. This card will be the featured player in Team 2!

Zico (92 OVR)

Brazilian legend Zico has made his debut in FC 24 Ultimate Team and is set to receive his first promo card in Centurions Team 2. The centre-attacking midfielder scored 192 goals in 333 appearances throughout his club career, which spanned from the early 70s to the mid-90s. Zico currently costs 2.6 million coins on the transfer market, so his Centurions card will be game-changing if you can pack him.

click to enlarge + 3 Zico Centurions leak

Here are the rest of the players leaked to come to the Centurions Team 2:

Eusebio (Icon - 92 OVR)

Thiago Silva (Chelsea - 89 OVR)

Ashley Cole (Icon - 88 OVR)

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich - 88 OVR)

We will continue to update this page with more leaks and information regarding Centurions Team 2, so make sure to 'BOOKMARK' it!

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.