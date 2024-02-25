FC 24: TOTW 24 Predictions, Leaks & More

An explosive attack is incoming!

26 Feb 2024 11:51 AM +00:00

Team of the Week is a long-standing and highly popular campaign in Ultimate Team, which highlights exceptional performances from the world of football on a weekly basis.

Each week EA releases a brand-new Team of the Week into packs, with 18 players made available in Ultimate Team, with boosted cards, and added PlayStyles.

The Team of the Week showcases a remarkable selection of players who have truly excelled in their performances. These exceptional individuals receive recognition and praise from newspapers worldwide, and even FC 24 Ultimate Team is quick to acknowledge their brilliance!

The upcoming FC 24 TOTW 24 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, 28 February at 6 pm GMT.

Each week EA releases an entire squad of 18 players into packs in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and they remain in packs for seven days before being replaced by the latest TOTW.

This TOTW is no different, and we will see 18 players, who are 85+ OVR, added to packs when the promo drops on Wednesday, and replaces TOTW 23, which features Martin Odegaard, Gianluigi Donnarumma, and many more.

click to enlarge TOTW 23

TOTW 24 Predictions

There have been some fantastic displays throughout the world of football over the weekend, with some dominant performances, and some shock results.

The players that we predict will feature in Team of the Week 24 have been on hand to score goals, create assists, keep clean sheets, and make game-deciding saves.

We will go highlight each player from our predicted TOTW 24, and give them a rating on what we think they will receive when the promo drops.

Goalkeepers:

Bernd Leno (Fulham - 86 OVR)

Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim - 85 OVR)

Defenders:

Robin Gosens (Union Berlin - 85 OVR)

Mattia Bani (Genoa - 85 OVR)

Caner Osmanpasa (Sivasspor - 85 OVR)

Midfielders:

Luis Alberto (Lazio - 88 OVR)

Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa - 86 OVR)

Robert Andrich (Bayer Leverkusen - 85 OVR)

Santi Comesana (Villarreal - 85 OVR)

Razvan Marin (Empoli - 85 OVR)

Giovanni Fabbian (Bologna - 85 OVR)

Forwards:

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich - 92 OVR)

Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus - 88 OVR)

Raphinha (Barcelona - 87 OVR)

Rafa (SL Benfica - 87 OVR)

Roberto Firmino (Al Ahli - 86 OVR)

Christian Benteke (DC United - 85 OVR)

Ruben van Bommel (AZ Alkmaar - 85 OVR)

