FC 24: Fantasy FC Heroes Promo Set to Hit Ultimate Team Soon

A new promo is on the horizon!

16 Feb 2024 2:29 PM +00:00

Future Stars is out now and has taken over FC 24 Ultimate Team with young prospects taking the limelight in the latest promo in the game.

Whilst fans are loving the Future Stars content at the moment, there is another promo round the corner and Fantasy FC Heroes is expected to make a return next week!

With the new promo in touching distance, we will give you all the details on Fantasy FC Heroes so you can prepare for another week of content, so here's everything you need to know.

A new promo is set to hit FC 24 Ultimate Team next week, with Fantasy FC Heroes expected to be released on 23 February at 6 pm GMT.

Fans of FC 24 and previous FIFAs will recognise this promo as it is a returning release with a slightly new name to meet the name of the latest game.

Formerly known as FUT Fantasy, this release has been enjoyed by fans in the past, and EA will be looking to go bigger and better this time!

Like with every promo in FC 24 Ultimate Team, EA will likely drop a full team of players into packs, along with SBCs, Evolutions, and Objectives, all themed around the Fantasy FC Heroes promo.

Fantasy FC Heroes

This promo has some big shoes to fill, following in the footsteps of Future Stars which has included some incredible players!

The card design for Fantasy FC Heroes has been leaked, and it follows the trend of previous FUT Fantasy releases with its purple and blue theme.

click to enlarge Fantasy FC Card Design

With the card design leaked, it won't be long before players begin to be named, and there have been some big names in the past with fantastic cards, such as Alexis Sanchez and Ousmane Dembele, who were given massive upgrades in the FUT Fantasy promo.

Players within the promo can earn upgrades by achieving certain goals in their next five domestic matches in real life, with goals, assists, clean sheets, and wins all coming into play.

That being said, we are going to give a list of 10 players we would like to be included in the Fantasy FC Heroes promo.

Frenkie De Jong - Barcelona

Raphael Varane - Manchester United

Timo Werner - Tottenham

Alessandro Bastoni - Inter Milan

Florian Wirtz - Bayer Leverkusen

Martin Odegaard - Arsenal

Raheem Sterling - Chelsea

Leroy Sane - Bayern Munich

Randal Kolo Muani - PSG

Alex Moreno - Aston Villa

