FC 24: TOTW 17 Out Now!

This TOTW has some great players!

It's time for a brand-new Team of the Week as the 17th edition of the beloved promo has just dropped into packs in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Players from around the world have been picked as part of the weekly promo, receiving upgraded cards for their real-life performances for their teams, and there are some insane players in TOTW 17.

Without further ado, let's take a look at all 18 players included in Team of the Week 17, as we highlight the three highest-rated players and list the rest below.

TOTW 17 Out Now

EA has just dropped the latest TOTW into packs, and it released on 10 January at 6 pm GMT.

click to enlarge + 4 FC 24 TOTW 17

FC 24 Ultimate Team players will be able to find TOTW cards in packs up until 17 January, when TOTW 18 replaces them.

There are players from around the world in TOTW 17, including players from Serie A, La Liga, and the Super Lig, amongst many more.

TOTW 17 Players

18 players are included in TOTW 17 as it is with every Team of the Week, and they are known as inform cards.

These players have a minimum rating of 83 OVR, with some receiving huge upgrades depending on their performances over the weekend.

We will highlight the three highest-rated players from TOTW 17, and list the rest below, along with their team, and their OVRs.

Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan - 89 OVR)

Argentinian striker Lautaro Martinez was on the scoresheet once more this weekend, as Inter beat Hellas Verona 2-1 in dramatic fashion. Davide Frattesi's 93rd-minute winner captured the headlines, but it was Martinez who kicked off proceedings, and he now has 16 goals in the Serie A. EA has given the striker an 89-rated card, as this is his second TOTW card of the season.

click to enlarge + 4 TOTW Martinez

Frenkie De Jong (Barcelona - 88 OVR)

Dutch midfielder Frenkie De Jong makes his first appearance in TOTW in the 17th edition after an impressive performance in Barcelona's 2-1 win over Las Palmas. Despite not contributing to any of the goals, De Jong was the Player of the Match and received an 8.6 rating on FotMob. EA has given the Dutchman an 88 OVR with his new TOTW card, and he has great all-round stats.

click to enlarge + 4 TOTW De Jong

Theo Hernandez (AC Milan - 87 OVR)

We jump to the other team in Milan with this player, who is arguably the most exciting in TOTW 17. Theo Hernandez has been given an 87-rated CB card and he looks insane. His standout stat is quite clearly his pace, which is an incredible 95 rating, making him one of the most sought-after defenders in FC 24! He received this card for keeping a clean sheet in AC Milan's 3-0 win over Empoli.

click to enlarge + 4 TOTW Hernandez

Here are the rest of the players included in TOTW 17:

Ivan Martin (Girona - 86 OVR)*

Alessandro Buongiorno (Torino - 85 OVR)

Pepelu (Valencia - 84 OVR)

Alphonse Areola (West Ham - 84 OVR)

Andrea Consigli (Sassuolo - 84 OVR)

Cengiz Under (Fenerbahce - 84 OVR)

Sergio Camello (Rayo Vallecano - 83 OVR)

Bryan (Granada - 83 OVR)

Sheila (Atletico Madrid - 83 OVR)

Matt O'Riley (Celtic - 83 OVR)

Abdulkerim Bardakci (Galatasaray - 83 OVR)

Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting CP - 83 OVR)

Nuno da Costa (Kasimpasa - 83 OVR)

Costinha (Rio Ave - 83 OVR)

Tips & Guides for New Players | Title Update 7 Leaks With New Face Scans | EA Drop VAR Hint For FC 24 Successor | Best FC 24 Wonderkids | How to do the Griddy in FC 24 | Best Sliders for Realistic Gameplay

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.