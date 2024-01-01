Let's find out who made it into TOTW 16!

Another week of fantastic football is in the books, which means it's time to look at FC 24 TOTW 16. There were plenty of great matches and incredible performances this week, with most of them taking place in the Premier League.

Christmas, Boxing Day, and New Year's Eve, always provide some memorable moments, and it was no different this time. Some players stepped into the spotlight, while the usual stars reminded us why they are the best in the game.

Without further ado, let's take a look at who might be in FC 24 TOTW 16.

FC 24 TOTW 16 predictions

Expect to see a lot of Premier League players in TOTW 16, as this week provided us with plenty of spectacular performances from the best league in the world.

Cole Palmer is one of those players, as the Chelsea star had a fantastic game against Luton, with two goals, one assist, and a MOTM trophy. Is fellow countryman, Phil Foden, also had a great performance, notching two assists and an MOTM trophy, in Manchester City's 2-0 victory over Sheffield United.

Joao Pedro is another Premier League player we expect to see in TOTW 16. He had a magical game versus Tottenham, with two goals, one assists, and one MOTM trophy. Hwang Hee-chan's two goals and MOTM trophy against Brentford have most likely booked him a place in FC 24 TOTW 16.

However, TOTW 16 won't only be made up of Premier League players. Rafa Silva from Benfica is also expected to make the team, as the Portuguese winger had one goal, and two assists, and also took home a MOTM trophy.

Lazio Italian striker, Casttelanos, is also expected to be present in TOTW 16, after bagging a goal and an assist in Lazio's 3-1 victory over Frosinone.

TOTW 16 will arrive at FC 24 on Wednesday 3 January at 6 pm GMT. It will bring some spectacular players, in what some consider to be the best TOTW of FC 24 to date.

