FC 24 TOTW 14 Predictions, Leaks & More

It's a new week of FC 24 Ultimate Team, and the countdown begins until the next Team of the Week arrives in the game.

Each week EA drops a new set of players into TOTW, who are considered as the best performers from the weekend, with each player being given an upgraded inform card.

Together we will go through all of the players we think will be included in TOTW 14, as well as the release date and how to get the inform players.

TOTW 14 is on the horizon, and 18 new players will be added to packs soon for performing exceptionally over the weekend.

EA will drop TOTW 14 on 20 December, at 6 pm GMT, replacing TOTW 13, which included Heung-Min Son, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and much more.

You will have a week to pack these players before TOTW 15 replaces them, and there are some huge games to look forward to, including Liverpool vs. Arsenal in the Premier League.

TOTW 14 Player Predictions

Team of the Week celebrates the successes of 18 players who are considered the standout performers over a weekend of football.

EA gives each player included in TOTW, a healthy boost to their regular card, and each of the inform cards will be 83+ OVR.

We will highlight the three highest-rated players expected to be included in TOTW 14, before listing the rest of our predictions below.

Victor Osimhen (Napoli - 89 OVR)

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen was in top form over the weekend, as the current Serie A holders beat Cagliari 2-1. The Nigerian striker scored and assisted in the match, with his assist going viral for his control, skill, and pass to find teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Osimhen will likely be the poster boy for this TOTW, and receive an 89-rated card.

click to enlarge + 3 Victor Osimhen

Luka Modric (Real Madrid - 89 OVR)

Croatian midfielder Luka Modric is a player who continues to dominate despite his age. Real Madrid beat Villarreal 4-1 over the weekend, with Modric scoring once and assisting once, giving Jude Bellingham another goal to score this season. Modric also hit the crossbar at the beginning of the match and was at his peak performance in this game. He will likely receive an 89-rated TOTW card.

click to enlarge + 3 Luka Modric

Raphael Varane (Manchester United - 87 OVR)

The expectation for Manchester United to get heavily beaten by Liverpool over the weekend was high, but a strong defensive performance and some lacklustre decisions in the final third meant that United left Anfield with a point and a clean sheet. Raphael Varane was the standout player for Man United in the match and should earn a Team of the Week card for his efforts. We expect him to be given an 87-rated card, which will be cracked!

click to enlarge + 3 Raphael Varane

Goalkeeper:

Anthony Lopes (Lyon - 84 OVR)

Defenders:

Kim Min-Jae (Bayern Munich - 86 OVR)

Aitor Ruibal (Real Betis - 83 OVR)

Michael Keane (Everton - 83 OVR)

Cesar Montes (Almeria - 83 OVR)

Midfielders:

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen - 86 OVR)

Lucas Paqueta (West Ham - 85 OVR)

Roberto Pereyra (Udinese - 83 OVR)

Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan - 83 OVR)

Forwards:

Khadija Shaw (Manchester City - 87 OVR)

Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal - 86 OVR)

Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham - 85 OVR)

Allan Saint-Maximin (Al Ahli - 84 OVR)

Rafa Mujica (Arouca - 83 OVR)

Emmanuel Sabbi (Le Havre - 83 OVR)

