FC 24: Trequartista Time Evolutions Guide

A new ST Evolution!!

A brand-new Evolution has just dropped into FC 24 Ultimate Team, and EA has given players a striker EVO to complete once again!

The Trequartista Time Evolution looks insane, so let's dive into the complete guide to the brand-new EVO available in Ultimate Team!

Trequartista Time Evolutions Guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for 75k coins, or 350 FC Points!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving!

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, then give you three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete, and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the Trequartista Time Evolution!

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not every ST in the game will fit into this category. Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them. Here are the requirements you need for the Trequartista Time Evolution.

Pace: Max. 90

Shooting: Max. 86

Passing: Max. 78

Dribbling: Max 84

No. of PlayStyles: Max. 8

No. of PlayStyles+: Max. 0

Position: ST

Best players for the Trequartista Time Evolution

Here we will give you three options on who you can use in the Trequartista Time Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Lois Openda, or Robert Lewandowski, for example. Let's see the three players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa - 85 OVR)

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins is a great option for the Trequartista Time Evolution, especially when using his 85-rated TOTW card. The Englishman has great links to other English players, plus the Premier League, and could be a good choice to go up top in a Prem-based squad. Once evolved, he goes up to an 88 OVR, with 92 pace, 87 shooting, 85 passing, 85 dribbling, and 82 physical!

Victor Osimhen (Napoli - 88 OVR)

After an insane season with Napoli last campaign, it feels as if Victor Osimhen has disappeared off the footballing radar, however, the Trequartista Time Evolution makes him incredible in FC 24, and he will surely fit in many squads once evolved. The Nigerian increases to 91 OVR with this EVO, and has 92 pace, 88 shooting, 86 dribbling, and 85 physical, making him the perfect target man.

Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest - 85 OVR)

The final player we suggest for the Trequartista Time Evolution is 85-rated Dynamic Duos Taiwo Awoniyi, who was available in last season's progress objectives. Awoniyi is another Nigerian striker option, and perhaps a perfect combination of both Watkins and Osimhen in terms of chemistry links. Once evolved, Awoniyi increases to an 88-rated player, with 89 pace, 88 shooting, 81 passing, 85 dribbling, and an insane 93 physical!

How to complete the Trequartista Time Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by three OVRs.

Here's how to complete the Trequartista Time Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Assist 4 goals in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Shooting: +1

Passing: +4

Physical: +2

PlayStyle: Pinged Pass

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Pace: +1

Passing: +3

Dribbling: +1

Physical: +1

Shooting: +1

Level 3 Challenges:

Play 5 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Win 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Assist 5 goals in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 3 Rewards:

Pace: +1

Passing: +4

Dribbling: +2

PlayStyle+: Tiki Taka

Once you have completed all of the challenges with your chosen player, you will have completed the Trequartista Time Evolution, and upgraded your player by three OVRs!

