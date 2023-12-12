FC 24: How to complete Ultimate Dynasties Hojlund SBC - Costs & Solutions

Complete the Hojlund trio!

The Ultimate Dynasties promo has taken over FC 24 Ultimate Team, and EA has tons of content out now surrounding the release.

Amongst the special players in packs, objectives, and Evolutions, EA has just dropped a brand-new SBC, giving Emil Hojlund an Ultimate Dynasties card.

Together we will go through the cheapest solutions to completing this SBC, so without further ado, let's have a look.

Ultimate Dynasties Hojlund SBC cheapest solutions

EA has added a new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team completing the trio of Hojlund brothers in the game!

click to enlarge + 2 Ultimate Dynasties Emil Hojlund

The Ultimate Dynasties promo brings together relatives, with members of a footballing family receiving special cards in Ultimate Team.

Rasmus and Oscar Hojlund were both included in the Ultimate Dynasties release, and many wondered whether the third brother and twin of Oscar would be featured in the promo!

EA has answered those questions, and given Emil Hojlund an Ultimate Dynasties card too, becoming the third Kobenhavn player included in the promo.

Emil Hojlund has been given an 85-rated Ultimate Dynasties card with some impressive stats, including 89 physical, 88 pace, 84 shooting, and 84 dribbling.

This promo is a perfect concept for those who like to build unique squads, and having all three of the Hojlund brothers included in your Ultimate Team seems special!

Now that you know what kind of player you will be adding to your Ultimate Team, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the Ultimate Dynasties Hojlund SBC!

Emil Hojlund

Requirements:

Minimum 85 OVR Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

click to enlarge + 2 Emil Hojlund Squad

Once you have completed the SBC, you will be able to add 85-rated Emil Hojlund to your Ultimate Team, with the SBC costing around 13.2k coins.

Will you be completing the Hojlund trio? Let us know!

