FC 24: TOTGS Promo Out Now!

The Team of the Group Stage promo is out now, and it includes some incredible players available in packs in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

EA has given many players upgraded special cards for their performances in the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League group stages.

Together we will go through all the players included in the TOTGS promo, highlighting the three highest-rated players before listing the rest below.

TOTGS promo out now

The TOTGS promo is here, and there are some mega players in packs right now in FC 24 Ultimate Team!

The group stages of the three European competitions are over, with two teams from each group progressing to the knockout stages.

EA dropped this promo on 15 December, at 6 pm GMT, and the players involved will be in packs until 22 December, when a new promo takes place.

TOTGS Players

EA hasn't held back with this promo, and there are some incredible players included in the team that has just dropped.

Many of these players played a pivotal role in their team's progression to the knockout stages, and we will highlight the three highest-rated players now, before listing the rest of the TOTGS team below.

Kylian Mbappe (PSG - 93 OVR)

PSG escaped the group of death on goal difference, and it was all to play for on the final matchday! Kylian Mbappe doesn't shy away from the big stage, however, and was instrumental for the majority of the time for PSG, scoring three goals in the group stage. The Frenchman has been given a 93-rated Team of the Group Stage card, and it's no surprise to see him leading the way for this promo.

click to enlarge + 3 TOTGS Mbappe

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal - 91 OVR)

English winger Bukayo Saka has been in fantastic form so far during the Champions League campaign, as Arsenal topped Group B, which featured PSV, Lens, and Sevilla. Saka played in five of the six group-stage matches, scoring three goals and assisting four times! He has had a +5 upgrade from his regular card, and his pace, shooting, passing, and dribbling, all look incredible.

click to enlarge + 3 TOTGS Saka

Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid - 90 OVR)

Another Frenchman in the Team of the Group Stage promo is Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann. Atleti topped their Champions League group which featured, Lazio, Feyenoord, and Celtic, with Griezmann scoring five goals in six matches. EA has given the forward a 90-rated card, which looks fantastic, making this his fourth promo card of FC 24.

click to enlarge + 3 TOTGS Griezmann

Here are the rest of the players included in the TOTGS promo:

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich - 90 OVR)

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid - 89 OVR)

Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan - 89 OVR)

Joao Cancelo (Barcelona - 89 OVR)

Julian Alvarez (Manchester City - 88 OVR)

Rodrygo (Real Madrid - 88 OVR)

Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund - 88 OVR)

Rafael Leao (AC Milan - 88 OVR)

Phil Foden (Manchester City - 87 OVR)

Mehdi Taremi (Porto - 87 OVR)

Nick Pope (Newcastle United - 86 OVR)

Hakim Ziyech (Galatasaray - 86 OVR)

David Raum (RB Leipzig - 85 OVR)

Jerdy Schouten (PSV - 85 OVR)

Jonathan Clauss (Marseille - 88 OVR)

Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen - 87 OVR)

Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool - 86 OVR)

Luca Ranieri (Fiorentina - 85 OVR)

