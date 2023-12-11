FC 24: Latest meta for scoring EVERY time!

Can't score? We can change that!

Weekend League has once again come to an end, and after a weekend jam-packed with content, there is a new meta in town!

From crazy dribbling to insane finesse shots, FC 24 has had it all, and we aren't even halfway through the game cycle, with the latest Holiday Update, there has been a new change in the game, that is extremely overpowered!

A new meta in FC 24

Every FIFA game in previous years has always been controlled by a meta, whether it be pace, finesse shots, or corners, but FC 24 has seen several metas in the first four months of the game cycle!

Cut-backs remain just as unstoppable as they were in the first week of the game's release, however, there is a new meta in town, thanks to the Holiday Update!

Finesse Shots have been nerfed, and although useful, as covered in our 'Two major issues' piece, players with the Finesse Shot+ have seen their transfer market prices plummet!

But what is the new meta to guarantee goals every time?

Meta moves to Trivela PlayStyle+

That's right, the Trivela is back and better than ever!

Those who played FIFA 23 will remember how impossible it was to defend against the Trivela, and with PlayStyles introduced to FC 24, this meta has just gotten a lot more difficult to defend!

As the saying goes, if you can't beat them, join them, and we think the only way of winning games now, is by using this new meta.

The Trivela shot is easy to complete, and all you need to do is press L2 + O / LT + B when shooting to perform the shot.

Although a Trivela can be performed by anyone on the game, for added effect, and a higher chance of scoring, we recommend using a player with the Trivela PlayStyle+.

The players with the PlayStyle+ include RTTK Modric, Thunderstruck Diani, and Trailblazers Griezmann.

However, if you are looking for a player worth less than 100k coins, then we recommend, Thunderstruck Katoto, or the new Ultimate Dynasties Icon Veron!

So, with the new meta announced, will you be abusing the Trivela PlayStyle+, or remain with your own tactics, and fight against the many anti-football players?

