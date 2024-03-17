Upgrade your players by +2 OVR!

18 Mar 2024 6:59 AM +00:00

EA has gone above and beyond to mark the 15th anniversary of the beloved Ultimate Team game mode with the Ultimate Birthday event. The FC 24 Secret Stuff Evolutions Guide is now available to offer players all the necessary details.

This week, the online mode has been updated significantly, with new celebrations and game faces. Moreover, EA has brought in a range of fresh content to Ultimate Team, including some outstanding players in packs and via SBCs.

One of the latest additions to FC 24 Ultimate Team is Evolutions, a feature introduced this year. EA has unveiled two new EVOs for Ultimate Team, and in this guide, we will lead you through the entire Secret Stuff Evolutions journey.

Secret Stuff Evolutions Guide

EA recently released a new update for FC 24, which allows players to upgrade their cards at no cost. The addition of Evolutions has been incredibly popular among FC 24 players since its initial release, resulting in each Ultimate Team having its own unique style thanks to the diverse range of evolved players.

In this article, we will walk you through the player requirements for the Secret Stuff Evolution, suggest three players that we believe are the best to evolve, and provide you with a list of challenges to complete, along with their corresponding rewards.

So, without any further delay, let's explore the player requirements for the Secret Stuff Evolution.

Player Requirements

Here are the requirements you need for the Secret Stuff Evolution:

Pace Max. 91

Shooting Max. 89

Dribbling Max. 88

Physicality Max. 75

Playstyles Max. 6

Playstyles+ Max. 1

Skill Moves Max. 4

Best players for the Secret Stuff Evolution

Robert Pires (Thunderstruck Icon – 89 OVR)

Hernan Crespo (Future Stars Icon – 89 OVR)

click to enlarge + 2 Crespo

Joao Cancelo Trailblazers (Barcelona – 88 OVR)

click to enlarge + 2 Cancelo

How to complete the Secret Stuff Evolution

Here's how to complete the Secret Stuff Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 6 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Assist 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Level 1 Rewards:

Overall +1

Passing +1

Dribbling +1

Skills +1

PlayStyle Flair

Level 2 Challenges:

Play 7 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Play 4 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 3 Squad battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Shooting +1

Passing +1

Defending +2

Skills +1

PlayStyle Trickster

Level 3 Challenges:

Win 7 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Play 4 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Score 4 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Level 3 Rewards:

Overall +1

Pace +2

Passing +2

Dribbling +1

Skills +2

PlayStyle+ Technical

There we have it, once you have completed all of the challenges for this EVO, your player will have evolved by +2 OVRs!

Will you be adding a player from your squad to this Evolution? Let us know in the comments below!

Ultimate Birthday Team 1 Confirmed | Season 5: FC Pro is Live | Spring Title Update Out Now | Showdown Series SBCs | Campaign re-release Cards | Exclusive: FC 25 takes aim at new features ahead of FIFA 2K clash

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.