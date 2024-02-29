FC 24: How to complete Pundit Picks Bowen SBC - Costs & Solutions

Another Pundit Picks SBC has landed!

29 Feb 2024 6:19 PM +00:00

Plenty of content continues to make its way into FC 24 Ultimate Team five months on from the game's launch, and a brand new Squad Building Challenge has just been added, with Jarrod Bowen receiving a Pundit Picks item via SBC for all players to complete.

Pundit Picks is a new concept in FC 24 which sees pundits choose the best-performing player from a recent match, and Bowen is the latest star to be rewarded with a Pundit Picks card after his unstoppable display against Brentford earlier in the week.

Below, we will go through the cheapest solutions for the Pundit Picks Bowen SBC so you can add the in-form West Ham man to your Ultimate Team.

Pundit Picks Bowen SBC cheapest solutions

EA has just released a new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen receiving a special Pundit Picks card.

click to enlarge + 3 Pundit Picks Bowen

Following a disappointing run of results, the Hammers finally returned to winning ways after defeating Brentford 4-2 on Monday evening, and Bowen was the star of the show as he bagged a hat-trick to help his side secure all three points.

As a result, Bowen is the latest player to be upgraded with a Pundit Picks card which has given him an 88 OVR and some great stats to match, including 90 pace, 88 shooting, 85 passing, 90 dribbling, and the Technical PlayStyle+.

Now that you know what kind of player you will be adding to your Ultimate Team, let's check out the cheapest solutions for the Pundit Picks Bowen SBC.

England

Requirements:

England Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 England

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 Premier League

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Once you have submitted all of the required squads for this SBC, you will be able to add Pundit Picks Jarrod Bowen to your Ultimate Team for around 128K coins.

