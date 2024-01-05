FC 24: How to complete LaLiga POTM Dovbyk SBC - Costs & Solutions

This 87-rated striker could be yours!

A brand-new Squad Building Challenge has just dropped into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Ukrainian striker Artem Dovbyk receiving a Player of the Month card for December.

The Girona forward has been in fine form for his club, scoring 12 goals and providing 7 assists across 21 appearances so far this season, and EA has now rewarded him with an insane 87-rated card.

Together we will go through the cheapest solutions to complete this SBC, so let's dive in!

LaLiga December POTM Dovbyk SBC cheapest solutions

Artem Dovbyk is the LaLiga December POTM, and EA has added another SBC to Ultimate Team after dropping his 86-rated Team of the Week card last year.

This time, Dovbyk has been given an 87-rated card by EA, which comes with some impressive stats including 91 pace, 90 physical, 88 shooting, and 83 dribbling, making him a huge threat in front of goal.

Now that you know what sort of player you will be investing in, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the LaLiga December POTM Dovbyk SBC!

LaLiga

Requirements:

LALIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Rewards:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Rewards:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

There we have it, once you have submitted both squads into this SBC, you will be able to add LaLiga December POTM Dovbyk into your Ultimate Team for around 77k coins.

Considering how strong some of Dovbyk's stats are, this is quite a reasonable and straightforward SBC to complete, and judging by his influence at Girona lately, don't be surprised to see him win another POTM award later on in the season!

