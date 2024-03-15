FC 24: Jack of all Trades Evolutions Guide

A mega EVO!

Ultimate birthday is up and running, and EA has kicked off the 15th birthday of Ultimate Team with a bang, dropping two insane squads of current players and Icons, as well as a bunch of SBCs, and two new Evolutions!

In this piece, we will be going through the Jack of all Trades Evolution, which gives a boost to almost all stats on whichever player you choose to use, and gives a healthy +5 upgrade!

Like with every Evolution in FC 24, we will give you a complete guide to how to complete it, so you can evolve a player with the Jack of all Trades Evolution.

Jack of all Trades Evolution Guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for 100k coins or 500 FC Points!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving.

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, provide you with three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the Jack of all Trades Evolution.

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not everyone in the game will fit into this category.

Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them.

Here are the requirements you need for the Jack of all Trades Evolution.

Overall: Max. 85

Pace: Max. 89

Defending: Max. 60

Passing: Max. 90

No. of PlayStyles+: Max. 1

Best players for the Jack of all Trades

Here we will give you three options on who you can use in the Jack of all Trades Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Nicolo Barella or Heung-Min Son, for example. Let's see the three players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Alexander Isak (Newcastle - 85 OVR)

Winter Wildcards Alexander Isak is our first choice for the Jack of all Trades Evolution, and we think he looks like a fantastically well-rounded striker once evolved. Isak upgrades to a 90 OVR with 89 pace, 88 shooting, 81 passing, 93 dribbling, and 81 physical, as his standout stats, and has both the First Touch PS+ and the Trivela PS+.

Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid - 85 OVR)

Our next pick for the Jack of all Trades Evolution is a star, and Angel Correa looks insane in this EVO. By using his 85-rated Centurions card, Correa upgrades to a 90 OVR in this Evolution with some incredible stats including, 90 pace, 89 shooting, 86 passing, 91 dribbling, and 82 physical. He will only receive the First Touch PS+ on this card, but we still think that he will be cracked.

Vincenzo Grifo (Freiburg - 85 OVR)

Our final suggestion for the Jack of all Trades Evolution is TOTW Vincenzo Grifo. The Italian midfielder plays for Freiburg in the Bundesliga, and looks like a solid LM option once evolved, as he increases to a 90 rating with 88 pace, 87 shooting, 92 passing, and 88 dribbling as his standout stats. Grifo also possesses the Whipped Pass PS+, and receives the First Touch PS+ with this EVO, so could be a hidden gem.

How to complete the Jack of all Trades

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by +5 OVRs.

Here's how to complete the Jack of all Trades Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 3 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Score 4 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Pace: +2

Shooting: +2

Passing: +2

Dribbling: +2

Physical: +2

Level 2 Challenges:

Play 5 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Assist 4 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro.

Level 2 Rewards:

Shooting: +1

Passing: +1

Physical: +1

Weak Foot: +5*

PlayStyle+: First Touch

Level 3 Challenges:

Play 5 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Score and Assist using your active EVO player in 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro.

Level 3 Rewards:

Pace: +1

Passing: +2

Dribbling: +1

Physical: +1

Skill Moves: +4*

There we have it, once you have completed all of the challenges for this EVO, your player will have evolved by +5 OVRs!

Will you be completing this Evolution? Let us know in the comments below!

