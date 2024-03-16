FC 24: How to complete Showdown Almirón SBC - Costs & Solutions

A speedy winger to run down the right flank.

The Showdown Series is currently in progress, and FC 24 Ultimate Team has introduced several new players, which has given fans plenty to think about when it comes to completing their Showdown SBCs. One of the featured SBCs is the Showdown Almirón SBC.

EA has highlighted the upcoming ePremier League match-up between Spurs and Newcastle, and as a result, Rodrigo Bentancur and Miguel Almirón have been added as Showdown cards in Ultimate Team.

In this article, we will provide you with the most cost-effective solutions so that you can include Newcastle winger, Miguel Almirón, in your Ultimate Team by successfully completing his Showdown SBC.

Showdown Almirón SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just released a brand-new set of Showdown SBCs as Spurs and Newcastle face off in the ePremier League!

Rodrigo Bentancur and Miguel Almirón have been selected as the representatives for their team in the Showdown Series, with the winner of the match receiving a +2 upgrade to their already stacked Showdown card!

Almirón has been given an 87-rated Showdown item with some fantastic stats, including 95 Stamina, 92 Acceleration, 92 Agility, and 91 Positioning.

The Paraguayan winger has also been given the Finesse Shot and Flair PlayStyles+ on his new Showdown card.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions so you can add Showdown Miguel Almirón to your Ultimate Team.

Premier League

Requirements:

Min. 1 Players from: Premier League

Min. Team Rating: 85

Squad:

click to enlarge Credit: EasySBC Premier League

Reward:

Showdown Almirón

Once this Squad Building Challenge has been completed, you will be able to add Showdown Miguel Almirón to your Ultimate Team for around 35K coins!

Do you think Bentancur or Almirón will be upgraded? Let us know in the comments below!

