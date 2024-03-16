FC 24: How to complete Future Stars Icon Roberto Carlos SBC - Costs & Solutions

Future Stars is here, and it has delivered plenty of exciting content for players to enjoy in FC 24 Ultimate Team. Here, we present you the Future Stars Icon Roberto Carlos SBC.
As part of the promo, EA has released a bunch of incredible cards into packs, as well as new Objectives, Evolutions, and SBCs, so you can get your hands on a Future Stars item.
Speaking of SBCs, a new one is now available to complete, with Icon Roberto Carlos receiving a Future Stars card. So with that in mind, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the Future Stars Icon Roberto Carlos SBC!
Future Stars Icon Roberto Carlos SBC
EA has just dropped a brand-new SBC and it is sure to be a popular one! Icon Roberto Carlos has been given a Future Stars card, making him one of the best left-backs in the game.
The Brazilian Icon was one of the finest players of his generation, with a cannon in his left foot, and EA has celebrated his talent by rewarding him with a 92 OVR Future Stars card, which includes 99 Shoot Power, 99 Long Shots, 99 Curve, 99 FK Accuracy, and 95 Stamina. Additionally, Roberto Carlos received Dead Ball and Relentless PlayStyles+.
Now that you know what kind of player you will be getting by completing the following challenges, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the Future Stars Icon Roberto Carlos SBC!
Born legend
Requirements:
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player Quality: Exactly Bronze
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
Requirements:
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player quality: Exactly Silver
Squad:
Reward:
- Three Common Gold Players Pack
On a Loan
Requirements:
- Team overall rating: Minimum 83
Squad:
Reward:
- 5-match loan Roberto Carlos Icon
Real Madrid
Requirements:
- Real Madrid players: Minimum one
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Prime Gold Players Pack
Brazil
Requirements:
- Brazil players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Top-Notch
Requirements:
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Mixed Players Pack
87-rated squad (x3)
Requirements:
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Rare Gold Players Pack
88-rated squad (x3)
Requirements:
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
89-rated squad (x2)
Requirements:
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Squad:
Reward:
- Mega Pack
90-rated squad
Requirements:
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Gold Players Pack
There we have it, once you have submitted all of the squads necessary for this SBC, you will be able to add the incredible Future Stars Icon Roberto Carlos to your Ultimate Team!
This SBC will set you back around 1.96M coins to complete.
