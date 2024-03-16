FC 24: How to complete Future Stars Icon Roberto Carlos SBC - Costs & Solutions

Dominate down the left!

17 Mar 2024 8:55 AM +00:00

Future Stars is here, and it has delivered plenty of exciting content for players to enjoy in FC 24 Ultimate Team. Here, we present you the Future Stars Icon Roberto Carlos SBC.

As part of the promo, EA has released a bunch of incredible cards into packs, as well as new Objectives, Evolutions, and SBCs, so you can get your hands on a Future Stars item.

Speaking of SBCs, a new one is now available to complete, with Icon Roberto Carlos receiving a Future Stars card. So with that in mind, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the Future Stars Icon Roberto Carlos SBC!

Future Stars Icon Roberto Carlos SBC

EA has just dropped a brand-new SBC and it is sure to be a popular one! Icon Roberto Carlos has been given a Future Stars card, making him one of the best left-backs in the game.

The Brazilian Icon was one of the finest players of his generation, with a cannon in his left foot, and EA has celebrated his talent by rewarding him with a 92 OVR Future Stars card, which includes 99 Shoot Power, 99 Long Shots, 99 Curve, 99 FK Accuracy, and 95 Stamina. Additionally, Roberto Carlos received Dead Ball and Relentless PlayStyles+.

Now that you know what kind of player you will be getting by completing the following challenges, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the Future Stars Icon Roberto Carlos SBC!

Born legend

Requirements:

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Squad:

click to enlarge + 10 Credit: EasySBC Born Legend

Reward:

Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Requirements:

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Exactly Silver

Squad:

click to enlarge + 10 Credit: EasySBC Rising Star

Reward:

Three Common Gold Players Pack

On a Loan

Requirements:

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Squad:

click to enlarge + 10 Credit: EasySBC On a Loan

Reward:

5-match loan Roberto Carlos Icon

Real Madrid

Requirements:

Real Madrid players: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 10 Credit: EasySBC Real Madrid

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Brazil

Requirements:

Brazil players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 10 Credit: EasySBC Brazil

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Top-Notch

Requirements:

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 10 Credit: EasySBC Top Notch

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

87-rated squad (x3)

Requirements:

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 10 Credit: EasySBC 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Small Rare Gold Players Pack

88-rated squad (x3)

Requirements:

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 10 Credit: EasySBC 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

89-rated squad (x2)

Requirements:

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Squad:

click to enlarge + 10 Credit: EasySBC 89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mega Pack

90-rated squad

Requirements:

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Squad:

click to enlarge + 10 Credit: EasySBC 90-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Gold Players Pack

There we have it, once you have submitted all of the squads necessary for this SBC, you will be able to add the incredible Future Stars Icon Roberto Carlos to your Ultimate Team!

This SBC will set you back around 1.96M coins to complete.

