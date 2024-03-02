Three excellent players are up for grabs!

03 Mar 2024 3:10 PM +00:00

EA Sports released Fantasy FC Team 2 on 1 March 2024 in FC 24 Ultimate Team. The Fantasy FC Team 2 Mini Release is now out!

Fantasy FC introduces an innovative feature to FC UT 24, offering significant initial boosts and the opportunity for players to enhance their OVR ratings through their personal performances. The upcoming "next four domestic league fixtures" for each player will be determined by their inclusion in the Ultimate Team.

In the event that a player is released on the day of a domestic league match, their statistics from that game will be captured and contribute towards their progression.

FC 24 Fantasy FC Team 2 Mini Release Out Now

FC 24 Fantasy FC Team 2 Mini Release is out now in FC 24 Ultimate Team after going live on 2 March at 6 pm GMT.

The Fantasy FC promotion includes dynamic cards that will improve in rating if the player or team highlighted on the card achieves success in real-life matches, following a specific upgrade system:

+1 OVR - For attackers/midfielders, player achieves 1 goal/assist in the next 4 games

+1 OVR - Club wins 2 of the next 4 domestic matches

+1 OVR - Player makes 3 appearances in the next 4 domestic matches

+1 OVR - Club scores 11 goals in the next 4 domestic matches

FC 24 Fantasy FC Team 2 Mini Release Players

The second set of FC 24 Fantasy FC Team Mini Release players is now available in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and there are excellent players up for grabs.

click to enlarge Fantasy FC Team 2 Mini Release Players

89 OVR Gundogan

87 OVR Pedro Porro

87 OVR Orban

