FC 24: How to complete Fantasy FC Rolfo SBC - Costs & Solutions

03 Mar 2024 8:52 PM +00:00

The Fantasy FC promo has taken over FC 24 Ultimate Team with some insane players in packs right now, as well as a bunch of content for players to get stuck into. The latest is the Fantasy FC Rolfo SBC.

Amongst this content, EA has dropped player objectives, SBCs, and Evolutions, plus made a friendly tournament with some fantastic rewards, and a new player is now available as an SBC!

Barcelona left-back Fridolina Rolfo has been added to the Ultimate Team with a boosted Fantasy FC card and we have the cheapest solutions so you can add the Swedish defender to your Ultimate Team.

Fantasy FC Rolfo SBC Cheapest Solutions

A brand-new SBC is here, and Fridolina Rolfo receives her very first promo card of FC 24!

This Swedish left-back had all players excited at the beginning of FC 24, with her impressive 'Gullit Gang' gold card, but with the power curve increasing after five months of Ultimate Team, Rolfo had been forgotten, until now!

Rolfo has been given a Fantasy FC promo item, with the ability to be upgraded by +4 OVRs if Rolfo and Barcelona meet certain goals in the next four domestic matches.

EA has given Rolfo an 89 OVR Fantasy FC item, with some incredible stats including 95 Strength, 95 Short Passing, 93 Dribbling, and 93 Ball Control.

The Barcelona player has also been given the Trickster and Pinged Pass PLAYSTYLES+.

This card looks insane, and will likely get better if Barcelona continues to dominate in Liga F, so with that being said, let's check out the cheapest solutions for the Fantasy FC Rolfo SBC available now in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

FC Barcelona

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player FC Barcelona

Min. 1 Players Team of the Week

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: EasySBC FC Barcelona

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Min. 1 Players Team of the Week

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: EasySBC Top Form

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: EasySBC 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Min. 1 Players Team of the Week

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: EasySBC 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: EasySBC 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Gold Players Pack

Once all of the squads necessary for this SBC have been submitted, you will be able to add the brand-new Fantasy FC Fridolina Rolfo card to your Ultimate Team, with this SBC setting you back around 605K Coins.

