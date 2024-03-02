FC 24: How to complete Fantasy FC Hero Carvalho SBC - Costs & Solutions

A new CB for your Ultimate Team.

Fantasy FC Team 2 is out now in FC 24 Ultimate Team, as is the second release of Fantasy FC Heroes, with eight former footballing stars in packs! The latest is the Fantasy FC Hero Carvalho SBC.

On top of the insane cards in packs, EA has also released a bunch of promo-themed content, with Objectives, Evolutions, and SBCs available now in Ultimate Team, and the latest SBC is a fun one for players to complete.

Fantasy FC Hero Ricardo Carvalho is now available in Ultimate Team and we have the cheapest solutions so you can add the Portuguese central defender to your squad.

Fantasy FC Hero Carvalho SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just dropped a brand-new player SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, and former Real Madrid, Porto, and Chelsea defender, Ricardo Carvalho has been given a Fantasy FC Hero card.

The Portuguese centre-back will be relying on the performances of Chelsea FC, for upgrades to his Fantasy FC Heroes item.

Carvalho has been given a 90 OVR card with some fantastic stats, including 94 Defensive Awareness, 92 Standing Tackle, and 92 Jumping.

Heroes within FC 24 give other players from the same league a boost to their chemistry, which is why we think Carvalho would be a good addition to your team, so let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the Fantasy FC Hero Carvalho SBC.

Portugal

Requirements:

Portugal players: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: EasySBC Portugal

Reward: 1 Gold Players Pack

86-rated squad

Requirements: Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: EasySBC 86-Rated Squad

Reward: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: EasySBC Premier League

Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements: Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: EasySBC 88-Rated Squad

Reward: 1 Prime Gold Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements: Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Squad:

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: EasySBC 89-Rated Squad

Reward: 1 Rare Players Pack

Once all of the necessary squads have been submitted into this SBC, you will be able to add Fantasy FC Hero Ricardo Carvalho to your Ultimate Team, with the cost of this SBC at around 650K coins.

Do you think Carvalho will receive any more upgrades? Let us know down below.

