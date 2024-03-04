FC 24: How to complete Fantasy FC Ander Herrera SBC - Costs & Solutions

He's still got it!

04 Mar 2024 6:07 PM +00:00

The Fantasy FC promo is reaching its final stages, with the content coming to an end this week, but EA is continuing to give fans new additions to FC 24 Ultimate Team.

A new SBC has just dropped into FC 24 Ultimate Team and Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera has been given a Fantasy FC player item.

With that being said, we have the cheapest solutions so you can add the Athletic Bilbao player to your Ultimate Team, so let's check out the Fantasy FC Herrera SBC!

Fantasy FC Ander Herrera SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just released a brand-new Squad Building Challenge into FC 24 Ultimate Team with Ander Herrera being given a Fantasy FC card.

The Spanish midfielder has had an illustrious career playing for the likes of Real Zaragoza, Manchester United, and PSG, whilst also having two spells at Basque club Athletic Bilbao.

Still performing at a high level at 34 years old, Herrera has been given a Fantasy FC card, which can be upgraded by a maximum of +4 OVRs if Ander Herrera and Bilbao achieve certain goals in their next four domestic matches in real life.

Athletic Club's next four matches are against Las Palmas, Deportivo Alaves, Real Madrid, and Villarreal, so the chances of upgrades are quite high!

Herrera's Fantasy FC item is 88-rated and has some fantastic stats including 84 pace, 83 shooting, 91 passing, 86 dribbling, 85 defending, and 83 physical, which is insane!

click to enlarge + 3 Fantasy FC Ander Herrera

The midfielder has also been given two PlayStyle+, with Pinged Pass, and Tiki Taka now available on the player!

Now that you know what kind of player you will be adding to your Ultimate Team, let's check out the cheapest solutions for the Fantasy FC Ander Herrera SBC.

Spain

Requirements:

Spain Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 Spain

Reward:

Gold Players Pack

La Liga

Requirements:

LA LIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 La Liga

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Once the SBC is complete, you will be able to add Fantasy FC Ander Herrera to your Ultimate Team for the cost of around 155k coins.

Will you be completing this Squad Building Challenge? Let us know in the comments below.

