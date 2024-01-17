FC 24: Earn INSANE Daily Packs Throughout TOTY

The Daily Login Upgrades are back!

Team of the Year season is finally here, and we are now in touching distance of the first TOTY players who are set to drop into FC 24 Ultimate Team this Friday!

2024 has started with a bang, and the greatest promo of the year is set to dominate Ultimate Team for the next few weeks, with many fans stacking up their packs with the hope of packing a TOTY player!

Talking of packs, EA has released a brand-new set of Daily Login upgrades, so players can add to their stockpile of packs in their Ultimate Team store, and we are going to show you how to get them, and what packs are available.

Earn Daily Packs Throughout TOTY

Team of the Year is almost here, and the first drop of players into packs is set to hit Ultimate Team on 19 January at 6 pm GMT.

With that in mind, players will be stockpiling their store full of every pack imaginable trying to find a TOTY player in their packs, and there are even more on offer thanks to EA.

Daily Login Upgrades are back and are available via SBCs in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

click to enlarge + 3 Daily Login Upgrade SBC

The Daily Login Upgrade SBC is very simple, and as long as you have players in your club, every player in the game will be able to complete it, and here's how to do it.

Daily Login Upgrade

Requirements:

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze in your Starting 11

Number of players in the Squad: 1

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 Daily Login SBC

Reward:

81+ Two Rare Gold Players (Untradeable)

It's as simple as that!

By submitting one Bronze player you will earn two 81+ Gold players in return, plus even more with the daily login completion objectives.

TOTY Daily Login Upgrade SBC

The key is in the name 'Daily Login' and if you can complete the Daily Login Upgrade SBC 14 times, you will earn even more packs for Team of the Year.

That's just 14 bronze cards in 14 days submitted, to earn another 11 packs on top of the 14 81+ Two Rare Gold Player packs for each SBC.

click to enlarge + 3 TOTY Daily Login Objectives

Here are the Daily Login SBC Completion rewards:

1 SBC Completion = 80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

2 SBC Completions = 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

3 SBC Completions = 82+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

4 SBC Completions = 80+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

6 SBC Completions = 83+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

8 SBC Completions = Premium Gold Players Pack

10 SBC Completions = 83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

12 SBC Completions = 84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

13 SBC Completions = 84+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

14 SBC Completions = 85+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

You will also receive an INSANE group reward of an 83+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack for completing the Daily Login Upgrade SBC 14 times!

It's going to be raining packs throughout Team of the Year!

