FC 24: How to complete Centurions Icon Jairzinho SBC - Costs & Solutions

A Brazilian legend!

08 Mar 2024 6:22 PM +00:00

EA has just dropped a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, starting the weekend in the best way possible by giving all players chance to add a Centurions Icon to their team.

Fans have been crying out for a new Icon SBC to be added to Ultimate Team, and EA has answered with Brazilian legend Jairzinho now available in the game mode.

We have the cheapest solutions for this new SBC, and although expensive, you will be able to add an insanely talented winger to your Ultimate Team, so let's check it out!

Centurions Icon Jairzinho SBC Cheapest Solutions

A new Squad Building Challenge is now out in FC 24 Ultimate Team, which sees the return of Centurions Icon Jairzinho to the game mode.

This card is what fans have been asking for, and Jairzinho will be seen in many squads this Weekend League.

The Brazilian has an insane 90-rated Centurions Icon item with 92 pace, 90 shooting, 86 passing, 91 dribbling, 50 defending, and 75 physical, as well as the Rapid PlayStyle+.

click to enlarge + 17 Centurions Icon Jairzinho

Jairzinho can also play in three different positions, giving lots of options for players, whether that is in RM, RW, or ST.

This SBC is a big one, so let's check out the cheapest solutions so you can add Centurions Icon Jairzinho to your Ultimate Team.

Born Legend

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze in your Starting 11

Squad:

click to enlarge + 17 Born Legend

Reward:

Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11

Player Quality: Exactly Silver in your Starting 11

Squad:

click to enlarge + 17 Rising Star

Reward:

Three Common Gold Players Pack

On a Loan

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

click to enlarge + 17 On a Loan

Reward:

Centurions Icon Loan Jairzinho (5 Games)

Brazil

Requirements:

Brazil Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 17 Brazil

Reward:

Gold Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 17 86-Rated Squad

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 17 86-Rated Squad

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 17 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 17 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 17 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 17 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 17 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 17 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

click to enlarge + 17 89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Gold Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

click to enlarge + 17 89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Gold Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

click to enlarge + 17 89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Gold Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

click to enlarge + 17 89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Gold Players Pack

There we have it, once all of the squads necessary are submitted into this SBC, you will be able to add Centurions Icon Jairzinho to your Ultimate Team, with this SBC costing around 2.4 million coins.

Will you be completing the grind to add Centurions Icon Jairzinho to your team?

