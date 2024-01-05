FC 24: TOTY Kickoff Show Coming Soon!

Featuring the world's biggest stars!

2024 has started with a bang, and FC 24 Ultimate Team will be in a frenzy in the next couple of weeks with Team of the Year in touching distance.

The most anticipated promo of the year awaits, and EA ensures that fans are fully invested in the upcoming promo with a brand-new show set to air very soon!

EA has teamed up with those at CBS Golazo with a Team of the Year show set to release in a few days, so let's take a look at everything we know!

TOTY Kickoff Show

The Team of the Year Kickoff Show is set to release on 8 January, to celebrate the voting period opening on the same date, and it promises to be an exciting watch for all FC 24 fans excited about the upcoming TOTY promo!

For the first time ever, TOTY will feature TWO squads, with a men's and women's team set to drop into Ultimate Team, and EA is going all out when it comes to entertainment for this promo.

EA and CBS Golazo have teamed up to host the TOTY Kickoff Show, with Kate Abdo, Jamie Carragher, and Alex Scott on the panel choosing their Team of the Year!

The fun doesn't stop there, as midfield stars from the men's and women's games also join the hosts and panel via video link, with Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham and Barcelona's Alexia Putellas also involved in the show.

click to enlarge Featured Stars

As always the CBS Golazo is an entertaining watch for all, and this special edition one-off show will be a great way to start Team of the Year!

We have made our predictions for the Men's TOTY, and the Women's TOTY, so be sure to check those out, as we aim to create some fantastic Team of the Year content for all!

Tips & Guides for New Players | Title Update 7 Leaks With New Face Scans | EA Drop VAR Hint For FC 24 Successor | Best FC 24 Wonderkids | How to do the Griddy in FC 24 | Best Sliders for Realistic Gameplay

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.