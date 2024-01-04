FC 24: Women's TOTY Predictions

The first of its kind!

2024 is here, and FC 24 fans are already counting down the days until the greatest promo in Ultimate Team, with Team of the Year right around the corner.

Each year EA drops the TOTY into packs, with a dozen insane cards available in packs, but this year is a little different. For the first time in Ultimate Team history, there will be TWO Team of the Year squads, with a men's and women's team set to feature in FC 24.

With that being said, let's take a look at our predictions for the women's Team of the Year in FC 24 Ultimate Team!

Women's TOTY Predictions

FC 24 has changed the footballing world by introducing women's players to Ultimate Team for the first time in its history, opening up a brand-new world of football stars to many football fans.

The likes of Grace Geyoro, and Caroline Graham Hansen have captured the hearts of many FC 24 players with their insane in-game cards in Ultimate Team, and EA plans to take it one step further this January!

With the TOTY dates leaked, we expect there to be TWO full Team of the Year squads released on 26 January!

Women's TOTY XI

With this groundbreaking development of Team of the Year in FC 24 Ultimate Team, we will predict the 11 players we believe will make it into TOTY.

These players will receive insane boosted cards, and be considered the best in the game, and deservedly so after performing exceptionally in the women's game throughout 2023.

GK: Mary Earps (Manchester United - 94 OVR)

Starting with the goalkeeper position, our prediction for this spot in the Women's TOTY is Manchester United and England goalkeeper Mary Earps. Widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in women's football Earps had a great year for club and country, receiving the Golden Glove at the Women's World Cup, whilst also winning the Sports Personality of the Year award. Unfortunately for Earps, FC 24 fans will be slightly disappointed if they pack her, as she is only 5"8.

click to enlarge + 12 Mary Earps

RB: Lucy Bronze (Barcelona - 94 OVR)

We expect to see a lot of Barcelona players in the Women's TOTY, and our first selection at right-back is England's Lucy Bronze. Winning every possible title with Barcelona in 2023, it's hard to overlook Bronze, and we think she will be voted as the RB for TOTY. A healthy pace upgrade would be nice to see, and she could become one of the best defenders in the game.

click to enlarge + 12 Lucy Bronze

CB: Amanda Ilestedt (Arsenal - 93 OVR)

The Women's World Cup is the reason for a lot of these choices, and Ilestedt is the perfect representation, finishing third with Sweden in the prestigious tournament. Many claimed the Arsenal defender to be the best defensive player in the tournament, which can't be overlooked, and an upgrade to 93 OVR would be a nice addition to any Ultimate Team squad.

click to enlarge + 12 Amanda Ilestedt

CB: Mapi Leon (Barcelona - 96 OVR)

Another fantastic Barcelona player that we expect to see in the Women's TOTY is Spanish CB Mapi Leon. The 28-year-old won it all with Barcelona in 2023, winning the UEFA Women's Champions League, and Liga F, and despite choosing not to go to the World Cup with Spain, she has to be included in the Women's TOTY squad in FC 24 Ultimate Team. We also expect Leon to have an insane card with 90+ stats in both her defending and physical attributes.

click to enlarge + 12 Mapi Leon

LB: Fridolina Rolfo (Barcelona - 95 OVR)

This is the left-back choice that every FC 24 player wants in the Women's TOTY, and we don't expect anyone other than Fridolina Rolfo to feature! With a third-place finish in the Women's World Cup, plus an incredible season full of trophies at Barcelona, Rolfo deserves her spot in the TOTY squad, and it's even more beneficial that she has an incredible base card. Part of the Gullit Gang, the Swedish full-back is bound to have the craziest card in the whole of TOTY.

click to enlarge + 12 Fridolina Rolfo

CDM: Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg - 94 OVR)

One of the most exciting young prospects in women's football is Wolfsburg defensive midfielder Lena Oberdorf. At just 22 years of age, the German CDM is one of the best holding midfielders in the game, and despite two-second place finishes in the Frauen-Bundesliga, and the UEFA Champions League Final, Oberdorf deserves a spot in the Team of the Year.

click to enlarge + 12 Lena Oberdorf

CM: Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona - 98 OVR)

This pick is a guarantee to be included in the Women's TOTY, as Spanish central midfielder Aitana Bonmati won the Ballon d'Or Feminin in 2023! Another Barcelona player, Bonmati had an exceptional year winning Liga F, the Women's Champions League, and the Women's World Cup, whilst contributing heavily with goals and assists in each campaign. Bonmati will be the highest-rated player in the Women's TOTY for sure, and her card will be cracked!

click to enlarge + 12 Aitana Bonmati

CM: Patri Guijarro (Barcelona - 95 OVR)

The amount of Barcelona players included in this TOTY squad is slightly crazy, but after the year that many of these players have had, it's hard to choose anyone else, and Guijarro is another example of that. Patri Guijarro was pivotal in Barcelona's triumphs in 2023, providing countless assists, and we think she will have a nice card with some great passing and dribbling stats in particular.

click to enlarge + 12 Patri Guijarro

RW: Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon - 94 OVR)

This may come as a disappointment to some FC 24 players, but we have gone for Kadidiatou Diani over Caroline Graham Hansen for two reasons. Our first reason is that we needed some players in this squad who weren't from Barcelona, and the second is the fact that Diani had a better individual 2023! Diani was firing for PSG, and France in every competition, and played double the amount of matches that Hansen did, earning a move to Lyon who have won the D1 Arkema for two years in a row.

click to enlarge + 12 Kadidiatou Diani

ST: Sam Kerr (Chelsea - 96 OVR)

One of the game-changers in women's football is Sam Kerr, and she continues to dominate with goals and titles in the WSL. We were torn between Sam Kerr and Alexandra Popp, but with Kerr winning the league with Chelsea, and guiding Australia to a fourth-place finish in the Women's World Cup, Kerr leads the line in our Women's TOTY predictions. She was also the cover star of FIFA 23 and the runner-up for the Ballon d'Or Feminin, so we think she will receive the most votes for the ST position.

click to enlarge + 12 Sam Kerr

LW: Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona - 95 OVR)

Our final choice for the Women's TOTY predictions is none other than Barcelona star Salma Paralluelo, who finished third in the Ballon d'Or Feminin rankings at just 19 years of age! 2023 was Paralluello's breakout year, and what a year it was, as she won everything possible, with both Barcelona and Spain. Paralluelo has to be included in the TOTY squad, and she will have an insane card, which should include 99 pace. She was a youth athletics champion after all, just a few years ago, so surely she should have maximum pace?!

click to enlarge + 12 Salma Paralluelo

12th Player: Olga Carmona (Real Madrid - 93 OVR)

Our 12th pick for the Women's TOTY is Real Madrid left-back Olga Carmona, who is the reason Spain is the current World Cup Champions. Carmona's goal helped Spain beat England 1-0 in the Women's World Cup final, and the full-back also had a great 2023 on top of the World Cup triumph. The Spanish player finished sixth in the Ballon d'Or Feminin, and had a positive year with Real Madrid despite Barcelona's dominance, which is why we picked Rolfo as our starting LB.

click to enlarge + 12 Olga Carmona

Women's TOTY Honourable Mentions

Now that you have seen our starting XI and our 12th pick for the Women's TOTY, let's take a look at some honourable mentions.

All of these players could have been chosen for our predictions, but narrowly missed out, and could eventually end up in the TOTY squad on 26 January.

Here is the list of our TOTY honourable mentions:

Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg)

Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)

Keira Walsh (Barcelona)

Guro Reiten (Chelsea)

Millie Bright (Chelsea)

Lindsey Horan (Lyon)

Ellie Carpenter (Lyon)

Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich)

Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns)

Rachel Daly (Aston Villa)

Jill Roord (Manchester City)

Tips & Guides for New Players | Title Update 7 Leaks With New Face Scans | EA Drop VAR Hint For FC 24 Successor | Best FC 24 Wonderkids | How to do the Griddy in FC 24 | Best Sliders for Realistic Gameplay

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.