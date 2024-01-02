FC 24 Team of the Year Predictions

It's nearly time!

2024 is here, which means the FC 24 Team of the Year will soon be dropping into Ultimate Team.

One of the most highly anticipated promos, TOTY celebrates those who have been voted as the best performers over the past twelve months, with 11 big-name players becoming available in packs and receiving significant upgrades. Additionally, the team will also feature a 12th man as an honourable inclusion.

It's not currently known when the TOTY promo will get underway in FC 24, but based on previous release dates, mid-January seems likely. As a result, we thought it was about time we got our predictions out there by selecting a worthy Team of the Year squad!

FC 24 TOTY Predictions

EA is set to commemorate 12 players who have enjoyed a standout year by including them in the FC 24 TOTY. During the promo, unique cards featuring those players will be made available to all Ultimate Team users via packs, SBCs, and more.

After TOTY nominations are announced, the final XI will be determined through a vote. Meanwhile, the 12th man will also be decided by a vote, and become the final squad member about a week later.

Below, we have predicted the Team of the Year based on performances and current favourites amongst the EA FC community. So, without further ado, let's get stuck in!

GK: Alisson Becker

As will be the case for most of the positions in this team, it's going to be a close call between the sticks. Nevertheless, we believe Alisson has done enough to come out on top.

He may not be a treble-winner like his Brazilian teammate Ederson, but several immense saves and an impressive start to the 2023/24 season have helped Liverpool return to title-contender form.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Another position which could see Liverpool and Manchester City go head to head, but again, we feel Trent Alexander-Arnold just pips Kyle Walker to the post for a spot in the XI.

The Englishman has delivered great consistency at both right-back and central midfield, where he has been hugely effective on several occasions. Proving to be a key part of the attacking and defensive phases of the game, Alexander-Arnold has shown the world he can do it all.

CB: Ruben Dias

Thankfully, Ruben Dias makes this one a lot easier. The Portuguese international has been a brick wall in the heart of Manchester City's defence since he arrived in 2020, and played an integral role in the treble-winning 2022/23 season.

Dias also helped his side become Club World Cup Champions after keeping a clean sheet in their 4-0 win over Fluminense, so we're pretty confident that he will have a place in the TOTY despite The Citizens' slightly bumpy start this season.

CB: William Saliba

We can already see this selection dividing opinion, but anyone who has watched Arsenal over the past twelve months will know just how insanely consistent William Saliba has been.

If his impressive performances weren't enough to convince you, then his recent achievements should be. Alongside numerous Man of the Match and Player of the Month awards, Saliba has established himself as a senior French international during a year to remember.

LB: Theo Hernandez

Theo Hernandez is one of only a few consistent top-quality left-backs in the game right now, so we wouldn't be surprised to see him make the TOTY squad for the second year running.

The Frenchman has been a reliable player for AC Milan ever since he arrived at the club in 2019, providing defensive stability and a constant attacking threat down the left flank.

CDM: Rodri

It's probably no exaggeration to say that Manchester City's year could have looked a lot different if Rodri hadn't been available, that is just how crucial he has been for Pep Guardiola.

The Spaniard scored the goal that secured City their first-ever Champions League title in 2023, and his imposing presence in the heart of midfield is just as important as Erling Haaland's goals.

Man City have suffered three league defeats so far this season, and Rodri didn't play in all three, which is no coincidence.

CM: Jude Bellingham

What a journey it has been for Jude Bellingham so far. From being an exciting prospect at Birmingham City to establishing himself as one of the best talents in the world at Borussia Dortmund and now Real Madrid, the midfielder is only going to get better.

17 goals in 21 appearances this season mean Bellingham is almost guaranteed to receive a TOTY card in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and we suspect it will be the first of many.

CM: Kevin De Bruyne

He may have been out of action lately, but that shouldn't distract us from the fact that Kevin De Bruyne remains one of the best in his position. Just like Dias and Rodri, De Bruyne has played a pivotal role in Manchester City's recent success, delivering when it mattered most.

A remarkable 31 assists and 10 goals across 49 appearances last season tell you everything you need to know and made it impossible for us to leave him out.

RW: Lionel Messi

What's a Team of the Year squad without the Greatest Player of All Time, Lionel Messi? After winning his EIGHTH Ballon d'Or in 2023, Messi will definitely be included in TOTY and his card will be stacked like it always is.

The 36-year-old moved to the MLS in 2023, signing for Inter Miami, and guided them to a Leagues Cup victory for the first time in Miami's short history, scoring 10 goals and assisting once throughout the campaign.

This could be one of the final times we see the Argentinian legend in a TOTY, so we best make the most of it!

ST: Erling Haaland

The FC 24 cover star has to be included in Team of the Year after leading Manchester City to a treble-winning season with his goal contributions in the 2022/23 campaign.

Signing from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, Haaland broke countless records in his debut season with City, as they became only the second English team ever to win the treble. Scoring 49 goals this calendar year, and achieving what many players can only dream of, we predict Haaland to be the striker in FC 24 TOTY.

LW: Kylian Mbappe

There's no doubt that Kylian Mbappe makes this list after yet another fantastic year personally for the French international.

Mbappe has been one of the best forwards on the planet for several years now, and his stats don't lie either, scoring 52 goals in 2023, which is level with Harry Kane, and just one behind Cristiano Ronaldo. This would be Mbappe's sixth TOTY entry, and he has not missed the squad since FUT 19.

Honourable mentions

Below are just some of the players who we believe should be considered for Honourable Mentions and the 12th-man spot in the TOTY squad.

Ederson

Kyle Walker

Ronald Araujo

Ilkay Gundoğan

Cristiano Ronaldo

Mohamed Salah

Vinicius Jr

Harry Kane

Do you agree with our picks? Let us know who you think should make Team of the Year!

