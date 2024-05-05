FC 24: Bundesliga TOTS Evolution Guide

In addition to the recently launched TOTY Icon Philipp Lahm and Bundesliga TOTS in FC 24, a fresh Evolution is here, enhancing certain club legends in the procedure.

This Bundesliga TOTS Evolution presents a great opportunity to retain some of your players within your squad and maintain a diverse team, maximizing the potential of your picks from the previous weekend.

How to Complete Bundesliga TOTS Evolution

EA has recently unveiled a brand new Evolution feature in FC 24, enabling players to upgrade their cards at no expense. The introduction of Evolutions has garnered immense popularity among FC 24 players, as it grants each Ultimate Team a distinctive flair by showcasing the growth of its players.

In this comprehensive guide, we will explore the prerequisites for this EVO, suggest three standout players to evolve, and provide an overview of the challenges and rewards that accompany this transformative process.

Without further ado, let us delve into the player requirements for the Bundesliga TOTS Evolution.

Player Requirements

Just like with all the Evolutions in FC 24, it is crucial to develop a player who meets the specific criteria set by EA. As a result, not every player in the game will fit into this category.

Bundesliga TOTS Evolution Player List

Whether you choose a player from your favorite club or develop someone into a strong force, it is important to make a wise decision because once selected, you cannot change them.

Here are the requirements you need to fulfill for the Bundesliga TOTS Evolution:

Overall Max. 85

Pace Max. 90

Defending Max. 84

League Bundesliga

Playstyles Max. 7

Playstyles+ Max. 0

Best players for the Bundesliga TOTS Evolution

We have a selection of three players for your Bundesliga TOTS Evolution, each of which will greatly improve your team. These players have been carefully chosen based on specific criteria.

Now, let's delve into the trio of players we have handpicked for this Evolution:

Niclas Füllkrug IF (Dortmund – 85 OVR)

Deniz Undav IF (Stuttgart – 85 OVR)

Deniz Undav

Lovro Majer IF (Wolfsburg – 85 OVR)

How to complete the TOTS Evolution Guide Evolution

Once you have chosen the player you want to improve, it is now time to confront the hurdles that are necessary to increase your player's overall rating by +8.

Below is a comprehensive manual that will assist you in successfully accomplishing the TOTS Evolution challenges.

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 2 matches in any mode using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Overall +2

Passing +4

Shooting +3

Dribbling +3

PlayStyle Chip Shot

PlayStyle Press proven

Level 2 Challenges:

Play 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Overall +3

Shooting +5

Defending +7

Pace +8

Dribbling +5

PlayStyle+ First Touch

Level 3 Challenges:

Play 3 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 3 Rewards:

Overall +3

Physical +7

Passing +6

Weak Foot +1

PlayStyle+ Technical

PlayStyle+ Pinged Pass

After successfully completing all the challenges in this EVO, your player's OVR will receive a boost of +8.

Are you intending to finish this Evolution? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section!

WSL TOTS Out Now | Premier League TOTS Out Now | Title Update 13 Patch Notes | FC 24 Kenilworth Road blunder causes uproar | Bundesliga TOTS Leaked | How to complete TOTS Martin Odegaard SBC