How to Complete FC 24 TOTY Icon Philipp Lahm SBC, Costs & Solutions

The second week of the Team of the Season has arrived in FC 24 Ultimate Team, bringing with it the Bundesliga and Frauen-Bundesliga TOTS squads.

But that's not all, EA has also introduced a new SBC, and here we present you the TOTY Icon Philipp Lahm SBC.

In this article, we will provide you with the most cost-effective solutions to complete the TOTY Icon Philipp Lahm SBC and add one of the top defenders in the game to your team!

TOTY Icon Philipp Lahm SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has introduced a fresh Squad Building Challenge to FC 24 Ultimate Team alongside the release of the Bundesliga Team of the Season. The TOTY Icon Philipp Lahm is now available for acquisition.

This particular SBC is substantial in size, however, it is highly likely to be rewarding due to Lahm’s exceptional card and attributes.

Lahm possesses an impressive TOTY Icon card with a rating of 92, accompanied by exceptional attributes such as 91 pace, 87 passing, 87 dribbling, 92 defending, 99 sliding tackle, 99 stamina, 95 interceptions, 95 composure, and 96 defensive awareness.

Additionally, he boasts the Long Ball Pass PlayStyle+ and the Relentless PlayStyle+. With this knowledge of the player you'll be incorporating into your team, it's time to examine the seven SBC requirements and discover the most cost-effective solutions to fulfill them.

Born Legend

Requirements:

Exactly 11 Players Rare

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Squad:

Born Legend

Reward:

Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Requirements:

Exactly 11 Players Rare

Player Quality: Exactly Silver

Squad:

Rising Star

Reward:

Three Common Gold Players Pack

On a Loan

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 80

Squad:

On a Loan

Reward:

5-Match Loan Philipp Lahm

The Bavarians

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player FC Bayern Munich

Min. 1 Players Any TOTS or TOTW

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

The Bavarians

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Die Mannschaft

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player Germany

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Die Mannschaft

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

League Legend

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player Bundesliga

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

League Legend

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

After submitting all the squads, you will have the opportunity to include TOTY Icon Philipp Lahm in your Ultimate Team for approximately 365k coins.

Are you planning to complete this SBC? Share your thoughts in the comments section!

