FC 24: How to complete Bundesliga POTM Wirtz SBC - Costs & Solutions

Another one!

14 Mar 2024 3:21 PM +00:00

The Bundesliga February Player of the Month has just been announced and for the third time this season, Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz has won the award, which means EA has just added another upgraded POTM SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team!

The German attacking midfielder is now available in Ultimate Team for the third time in FC 24, this time with an even better card, and players can now complete his SBC.

We have the cheapest solutions so you can add Bundesliga POTM Wirtz to your Ultimate Team for a boost to your attacking midfield.

Bundesliga POTM Wirtz SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just dropped a brand-new Squad Building Challenge into FC 24 Ultimate Team with Bayer Leverkusen youngster, Florian Wirtz, winning his third Bundesliga Player of the Month award of the season!

Leverkusen are having the best season in their club's history in the 23/24 campaign and remain unbeaten in 25 matches in the Bundesliga, and Wirtz, amongst many other players, are playing out of their skin for manager Xabi Alonso, and Wirtz grabbed three assists throughout February, earning him the POTM award.

Wirtz has been given an 89-rated POTM item this time, an upgrade to his previous two cards, and he has some insane stats including, 83 pace, 85 shooting, 89 passing, 91 dribbling, 59 defending, and 71 physical, along with five-star skill moves, and a four-star weak foot.

click to enlarge + 3 Bundesliga POTM Wirtz

On top of that, EA has given the German CAM two PlayStyle+ traits, with Wirtz now possessing Technical PS+ and Tiki Taka PS+.

Bundesliga February POTM Wirtz looks like a cracking player, and will no doubt be on his way to receiving a TOTS card soon, if you want to add him to your team, then here are the cheapest solutions for his SBC.

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 Top Form

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

Bundesliga

Requirements:

Bundesliga Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 Bundesliga

Reward:

Rare Mixed Players Pack

Once both of these squads have been submitted you will be able to redeem Bundesliga POTM Florian Wirtz and add the 89-rated card to your squad, with the SBC costing you around 150k coins to complete.

Season 5: FC Pro is Live | Spring Title Update Out Now | Showdown Series SBCs | Campaign re-release Cards | TOTW 26 | Exclusive: FC 25 takes aim at new features ahead of FIFA 2K clash

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.