FC 24: Fantasy FC Assisting Winger Evolutions Guide

Some fantastic wingers to evolve!

26 Feb 2024 12:54 PM +00:00

The latest addition to FC 24 Ultimate Team is the Fantasy FC Assisting Winger Evolution, which has been released by EA Sports as their second evolution in just two days.

This provides players with another excellent free option to enhance their team. Moreover, this evolution offers flexible requirements, giving you the opportunity to explore different options.

It is important to carefully analyse the requirements and upgrades of the Fantasy FC Assisting Winger Evolution in order to make the best choices for your team.

Fantasy FC Assisting Winger Evolution: Player Requirements

Like with each evolution, there are specific requirements that need to be met in order for your chosen player to be evolved.

If you have a player that fits within the threshold for this evolution, then they can evolved, however, you will not be able to evolve the likes of Heung-Min Son or Vinicius Jr, as they exceed the requirements needed for the Fantasy FC Assisting Winger Evolution.

Choose a player that meets the following requirements:

Rarity: Not In-Progress Evolution

Overall: Max. 86

Position: LW

Playstyles+: Max. 1

Pace: Max. 89

Shooting: Max. 83

Defending: Max. 49

Fantasy FC Assisting Winger Evolution Requirements

How to complete the Fantasy FC Assisting Winger Evolution

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Assist 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Level 1 Rewards:

Pace: +1

Shooting: +1

Passing: +1

Dribbling: +1

Fantasy FC Assisting Winger Evolution Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Play 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Score 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Level 2 Rewards:

Pace: +1

Passing: +2

Fantasy FC Assisting Winger Evolution Level 2

Level 3 Challenges:

Play 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 3 Rewards:

Finishing +4

Long Passing: +8

Dribbling: +1

Fantasy FC Assisting Winger Evolution Level 3

Level 4 Challenges:

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Score and assist using your active EVO player in 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro.

Level 4 Rewards:

Shooting: +1

Passing: +1

Stamina: +4

PlayStyle+: Incisive Pass

Fantasy FC Assisting Winger Evolution Level 4

Best players for the Fantasy FC Assisting Wingers Evolution

Once every evolution goes live, we pick three players who we believe to be the best choices given the requirements for the EVO.

Highlighting three players, we will give you their original card, and then their evolved stats and why we think they are a great option.

Picking a player in every evolution is completely your choice, whether you are looking for a new meta player, or one from your favourite club, so let's check out the three suggestions for the Fantasy FC Assisting Wingers Evolution.

Cody Gakpo (Liverpool - 86 OVR)

Our first suggestion for the Fantasy FC Assisting Winger Evolution is Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo, and his Versus Ice card. Adding Gakpo into this evolution is a great move, with the Dutchman increasing to a 90-rated player with insane stats such as, 91 pace, 87 shooting, 89 passing, 89 dribbling, and 82 physical. Gakpo also has the Quick Step PS+, and receives the Incisive Pass PS+ from this EVO.

Rodrygo (Real Madrid - 86 OVR)

Brazilian forward Rodrygo has an 86-rated TOTW item that is perfect for the Fantasy FC Assisting Winger Evolution. Once evolved, Rodrygo increases to a 90 OVR with 91 pace, 87 shooting, 85 passing, and 90 physical, and can play an either wing, as well as a striker. With four star skills, and a four star weak foot, Rodrygo will cause lots of damage wherever he is played.

Athenea (Real Madrid - 85 OVR)

Our final suggestion for the Fantasy FC Assisting Winger Evolution is another Real Madrid star, this time from the women's team. Athenea has a Triple Threat item that fits into this evolution, and increases to a solid 89 rating. By evolving Athenea, her stats increase to 91 pace, 84 shooting, 83 passing, and 90 dribbling, and the Spanish winger also has a five star weak foot, and four star skills moves.

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.