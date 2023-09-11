EA FC 24 Pepsi Promo: Earn free packs!

EA FC 24 is right around the corner as the hype maxes at an all-time high, fans cannot wait to get their hands on the new title.

As EA Sports moves away from the FIFA franchise it seems that EA now has more time and flexibility to create other partnerships such as their first promo of the year with Nike 'MAD Ready' and now a new exciting partnership has been announced.

Without further ado let's dive into everything you need to know about the latest partnership and promo in EA FC 24.

Pepsi partnership

EA Sports formed a global partnership with PepsiCo to help deliver fan-first future football. This partnership will allow for there to be many collaborations within content creation and also new promos in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

David Jackson, Vice President of Brand at EA Sports FC, stated:

'For years, PepsiCo's brands have been delivering memorable moments for football fans, and we're energised to incorporate that rich heritage into our own experiences as we set forth on this remarkable journey with EA SPORTS FC. We're proud to partner with PepsiCo to create more unmissable experiences that will undoubtedly captivate fans of the World's Game.'

Partnering up with PepsiCo not only allows for there to be a promo with Pepsi as EA Sports have also teamed up with Lays and Gatorade meaning we can expect to see more promos in the future with these brands across EA FC 24.

Pepsi promo

When does the EA FC 24 Pepsi Promo start?

EA FC 24 Pepsi promo will start on the 1 October 2023. Allowing fans to earn free in-game rewards when they buy a can of Pepsi.

By scanning the QR code, fans will be able to unlock in-game rewards for their Ultimate Team. We are yet to know if there will be any special cards with this promo, however, we will update this page once we find out!

Adam Warner, Head of Global Sports and Partnerships at PepsiCo, commented:

'EA SPORTS is an iconic brand in the realm of football and has revolutionized fan engagement. With PepsiCo's history and extensive involvement in football and entertainment, our brands are uniquely positioned to push the boundaries of football fandom. This partnership enables us to reach football fans and communities worldwide, and to provide them with experiences that elevate their connection to the beautiful game.'

