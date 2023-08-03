EA FC 24 Career Mode: Five details you missed from latest deep dive

The latest deep dive for EA FC 24 has arrived and we're super excited by some of the new features showcased.

It finally looks as though EA are showing Career Mode some love with these additions being the first step on the road to CM recovery.

Whilst headline features got the spotlight, there are plenty of minor additions that also deserve some praise.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five key additions you may have missed from the latest EA FC 24 Career Mode reveal.

EA FC 24 Career Mode

Career Mode is once again returning in EA FC 24 and EA is attempting to make this version the best yet.

Enhanced tactics and a new growth system were the main headline features for the mode, with player career also seeing plenty of love.

We always say that the devil is in the detail and that looks to truly be the case for EA FC 24, with these newly announced features ready to take things to the next level.

New Cutscenes

A large part of Career Mode in recent years has been the arrival of new cut scenes and EA FC 24 looks to be setting the bar even higher.

A whole bunch of new cutscenes were shown in the latest deep dive, from training to transfers, as well as the exciting arrival of the Ballon d'Or into this year's game.

These new cutscenes always add an extra flair that helps make Career Mode feel more immersive and realistic.

No doubt these flashy new scenes will play a big part in player career, with your custom star once again challenged to rise to the top in the ever-changing football landscape.

Sponsored Shirts

Custom shirts have been in Career Mode ever since create-a-club returned, but there were some obvious issues with templates.

This year, EA looks to have listened to the community with the arrival of shirt sponsors now confirmed.

Whilst we don't yet know whether different sponsors will command different fees, having the chance to make the shirts more realistic can only be a good thing.

Shirts without sponsors are the pinnacle for all football fans but they ultimately do not exist much these days and the arrival of new templates in EA FC 24 will help further that sense of realism when customising your club.

Bench Warming

The new spectate mode in EA FC 24 received a lot of hype but the context around it may be even more exciting.

One angle appears to show the POV of a player sitting on the subs bench, something that could offer a totally unique experience in player career.

Whilst it may seem minor, experiencing stadiums from a whole new POV is a great way to add something different to the overall gameplay.

Whether this angle gets tiresome quickly remains to be seen, but this is a small detail we really like the look of.

Agent Play

Flicking back through the EA FC 24 Career Mode deep dive, eagle-eyed players noticed something new and exciting in player career.

In a side tab in the UI, regular updates were being provided by your agent, telling you about different opportunities that could soon arise.

Once again, a little detail like this goes a long way, as having agents in the game could change the dynamic of Player Career.

Whether they're delivering good news or telling you about a collapsed transfer, having agents in the game is a great way to create a more immersive narrative around your custom star.

Enhanced AI

Something Career Mode players have been begging for some time is the enhancement of the CM AI, especially when it comes to transfers.

Hopefully, the small detail that comments on this improvement will stop transfers like Jude Bellingham to Burnley happening in your Career Mode save.

Instead, having a more challenging AI would open up a different skill bracket for the mode and challenge you to spend your money wisely in each key area.

Of course, it remains to be seen whether this AI will actually show its brains or not, but we have hopes that EA are at least taking things in the right direction for EA FC 24.