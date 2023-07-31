EA FC 24: Major competition confirmed to feature for first time EVER

EA FC 24 is just around the corner and EA is impressive when it comes to showcasing the brand-new innovations set to feature as part of its new era.

New information is being released consistently and this latest slice of excitement comes as a precursor to the Career Mode main event.

An in-demand feature that could have major ramifications for players and managers, a huge award has been confirmed to arrive in EA FC 24.

With that in mind, check below to find out everything you need to know about the Ballon d'Or's arrival in this year's game.

Ballon d'Or confirmed

It's official, the highly regarded Ballon d'Or will feature in EA FC 24 for the first time ever.

Set to take career mode by storm, the arrival of this individual competition could mean big things for those who enjoy player career mode.

click to enlarge + 3 GOAT DEBATE - The Ballon d'Or is coming to EA FC 24

The Ballon d'Or had been rumored to feature in EA FC 24 but we weren't 100% sure as to whether EA were going to pull the trigger.

However, we now know the game will feature this prestigious competition for the first time ever.

Set to feature as part of Career Mode, the Ballon d'Or will likely be made up of a set of new flashy cut scenes, creating a real sense of atmosphere towards an event.

click to enlarge + 3 RISING HIGH - You'll be able to claim the Ballon d'Or in Player Career Mode

As a manager, you may well attend hoping to see the stars of youre squad crowned and, as a player, you will be competing for the top prize itself.

More details regarding this feature are set to be announced during the EA FC 24 Career Mode deep dive.

What is the Ballon d'Or?

The Ballon d'Or is football's most prestigious individual award, given to the player who is considered to be the best in the world.

Voted for by players and club officials, the award has been made famous over the last decade and has become a large reference point in the GOAT debate between Messi and Ronaldo.

click to enlarge + 3 NEW STARS - We can't wait to see who claims this major prize

The award itself is a big old gold football presented on top of a rocky podium, acting as a symbol of footballing excellence.

The award will likely bring extra attribute boosts in player career mode in EA FC 24, with potential transfer value also being added to manager career.

One thing remains consistent, we can't wait to see how EA presents this award in EA FC 24.

Career Mode deep dive

Loading...

The arrival of the Ballon d'Or isn't the only piece of major news set to surface, with the Career Mode deep dive arriving sooner than you think.

Confirmed to be airing at 4 PM BST on Monday, 31 July, the EA Sports FC 24 Career Mode deep dive will showcase everything new in the mode.

EA Sports FC 24 Career Mode Deep Dive Loading...

Speculation is rife with what is set to be revealed but EA have been playing their cards close to their chests and we can't wait to see what comes next for this often-neglected mode.

The deep dive is set to be between 7-10 minutes long and you can find out everything that was said by clicking here.