EA FC 24: Career Mode New Era? Initial Reaction!

The highly-anticipated EA FC 24 Career Mode deep dive is finally here, and fans are in for a treat with a plethora of exciting new features, cutscenes, and mechanics to explore!

After months of eager anticipation, players can now delve into the wealth of information about the game's latest offerings.

Fans are already having their say on their initial reaction to the Career Mode deep dive and let's just say it is not all positive!

Dynamic moments reaction

With the all-new dynamic 'Bus Trophy Parade' joining EA FC 24 Career Mode celebrations, fans are already having their opinion on it.

Many fans believe that this cut scene will become repetitive and boring after watching it for the first time. As stated in EA's deep dive, players will only need to win 1 trophy for this cutscene to be enabled, thus it could become very repetitive for EA FC fans.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: r/Mr_FortySeven

With reddit user Shoe_Pale saying: 'You just know its gonna be the same cutscene every single time'. Although the cutscene looks very good, it does seem like this dynamic cutscene will be getting skipped many times.

Another reddit user suwi_merchant does not have high hopes for this to work,

'Yeah, the cutscene probably will bugout and have the vice Champions holding up the default trophy (Champions League trophy) has they all celebrate losing 8-0 in the final of the carabao cup.'

No key changes

The Career Mode deep dive was the time for EA to show all new features and revamped mechanics in the game, a time for EA to show they have listened to their fans. We recently wrote a wish list for A FC 24 Career Mode - similar to the following Reddit post below by u/Cardinals6, there were no big changes made that the community wanted to see.

click to enlarge + 3

A hopeful community over the transition from FIFA to EA FC 24, with most left a little disappointed.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Via @MrDonuts05 on Twitter

While some fans are can look on the bright side that Career Mode does have some changes, although they are not groundbreaking, EA FC 24 is a new game that fans can look forward to. Although, hardcore Career Mode fans will most likely be bored of the game by Christmas time.

To view all of the changes made in EA FC 24 Career Mode click here.







