Players with the Quick Step PlayStyles+ in EA FC 24

The Quick Step PlayStyles+ is the advanced version of the Quick Step PlayStyles, where a player known to have a quick burst of speed when accelerating on and off the ball is given a boost in-game. The PlayStyles+ effect makes players accelerate significantly faster during an explosive sprint.

This is for the fastest players in the game, with many featuring in this list, and getting past defenders with pace is easy for these players!

Kylian Mbappe (91 OVR)

Once again, Kylian Mbappe will be the most sought-after player in the game. With an incredible 97 pace, the PSG striker will be impossible to catch, and the added Quick Step PlayStyles+, just makes it even worse for opposing defenders. He is the joint-highest-rated player in EA FC 24 and has 90 shooting, and 92 dribbling alongside his speed. Scary!

Vinicius Jr (89 OVR)

Another player who will be wanted by many in EA FC 24 is Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. The Brazilian LW has an incredible 95 pace, and has been upgraded from an 86 to an 89-rated player in EA FC 24. With 5-star skills too, he is simply fantastic.

Trinity Rodman (84 OVR)

Daughter of NBA star Dennis Rodman, Trinity is one of the fastest female players in the game and looks very good! With 4-star skills and a 4-star weak foot, Rodman will be a great US NWSL option for teams.

Moussa Diaby (84 OVR)

Making the move from Bayer Leverkusen to Aston Villa this summer, Moussa Diaby's card looks stacked, and will be in many teams once again this year! The French winger has 95 pace, and rightfully has the Quick Step PlayStyles+ attribute.

Delphine Cascarino (84 OVR)

One female player who has gone slightly under the radar for EA FC 24 is Delphine Cascarino. The Lyon RW has 94 pace, and fantastic links in the D1 Arkema, as well as with other French players, many of whom feature in this list!

Alphonso Davies (83 OVR)

The only defender to have the Quick Step PlayStyles+ is Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies. He has 95 pace and is just as good going forward as he is defending. Davies will be a mainstay in many teams early on.

Karim Adeyemi (80 OVR)

From one side of Germany to the other, we take a look at wonderkid Karim Adeyemi. Borussia Dortmund has a knack for spotting talented youngsters and Karim Adeyemi looks to be one of the most exciting in EA FC 24. With 96 pace, the Quick Step PlayStyles+ is unquestionable, and the German winger - who can also play at ST - will be in many starter squads!

Sirlord Conteh (68 OVR)

A silver star with 95 pace, yes, please! Sirlord Conteh plays for SC Paderborn in Bundesliga. 2 and is the lowest-rated player with the Quick Step PlayStyles+ by a fine margin. Get him in your Silver Stars squad!

Best Players with the Quick Step PlayStyles in EA FC 24

Now we will take a look at the Top 10 players with the normal version of the Quick Step PlayStyles in EA FC 24. This allows the player to accelerate faster during the explosive sprint, so let's have a look!

Erling Haaland (91 OVR)

Sam Kerr (90 OVR)

Lionel Messi (90 OVR)

Caroline Graham Hansen (90 OVR)

Kadidiatou Diani (89 OVR)

Neymar Jr (89 OVR)

Guro Reiten (88 OVR)

Debinha (88 OVR)

Sophia Smith (88 OVR)

Heung-Min Son (87 OVR)

