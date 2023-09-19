We are almost at the release date of EA Sports FC 24, and with fans eager to get stuck into the latest game from EA, we have loads of content for you surrounding the official player ratings, and PlayStyles!

With everyone's favourite game modes like Ultimate Team, Career Mode, and Clubs returning for EA FC 24, we have been introduced to a new version of Traits, which will see players boosted in certain areas of the game if they have specific PlayStyles and PlayStyles+.

There are many different PlayStyles in EA FC 24, and we have already highlighted the Rapid, Flair, and Finesse Shot players in other pieces, so no let's get stuck into the Trickster PlayStyles players in EA FC 24!

Players with Trickster PlayStyles+ in EA FC 24

The Trickster PlayStyles has been given to players who are known for being able to perform skill moves in 1v1 situations in real life, with the PlayStyles+ players considered the best in the world.

PlayStyles+ effects players by giving them the ability to perform unique flick skill moves and makes them significantly more agile when strafe dribbling.

Caroline Graham Hansen (90 OVR)

Arguably the best winger in the game, Caroline Graham Hansen is a new addition to Ultimate Team, and players are desperate to add her to their team. The Norwegian winger has 5-star skills, as do many in this list, and an insane RW card. With 89 pace, 86 shooting, 88 passing, and 90 dribbling, Hansen has it all, the Trickster PlayStyles just adds to that!

Neymar Jr (89 OVR)

Neymar has made the move to Al Hilal from PSG over the summer, however, retains his incredible 89 rating from FIFA 23. The Brazilian superstar has 5-star skills and a 5-star weak foot as well as 93 dribbling, and it's no surprise that he is a Trickster.

Fridolina Rolfo (87 OVR)

Fridolina Rolfo is one of the most exciting female players in Ultimate Team. The Swedish left-back plays for Champions League and Liga F holders Barcelona, and is the only female member of the 'Gullit Gang.' Rolfo has 80+ stats for every attribute on her UT card and will be very fun to use this year, especially with the added Trickster PlayStyle!

Angel Di Maria (83 OVR)

Angel Di Maria made the fairy tale move back to his former club Benfica this summer and was given a -1 downgrade by EA. With 5-star skills, 86 passing, and 89 dribbling the Argentinians card is still pretty neat, so he'll be worth a try in Ultimate Team, and could be a good starter squad option.

Allan Saint-Maximin (81 OVR)

The final player with the Trickster PlayStyles+ is Allan Saint-Maximin. Moving from Newcastle to Al Ahli this summer, the French winger will be tearing up the Saudi Pro League no doubt. His 89 pace, and 88 dribbling, makes for a lot of fun on EA FC 24.

Best Players with the Trickster PlayStyle in EA FC 24

Although there are only five players with the Trickster PlayStyles+, there are plenty of other players with the normal version of the attribute, and many will be on your team during the game cycle! We have picked out the 10 best players who have the Trickster PlayStyles in EA FC 24.

Debinha (88 OVR)

Sophia Smith (88 OVR)

Jamal Musiala (86 OVR)

Ousmane Dembele (86 OVR)

Rafael Leao (86 OVR)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (86 OVR)

Trinity Rodman (84 OVR)

Chloe Kelly (84 OVR)

Caroline Weir (84 OVR)

Marta (84 OVR)

