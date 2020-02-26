PS Plus March 2020 COUNTDOWN: free PS4 games leaked EARLY, release time, deals, predictions & more

PS Plus will be unveiling its free games for March 2020 in a matter of hours.

February’s free games included the entire BioShock collection and Sims 4, so March’s offerings have big boots to fill!

Well if the latest leaks from Poland are to go by, we could be in for a treat – keep reading to find out more.

March free games leaked from Poland

According to the brilliant team at Push Square, they have seen an ad that lists Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces as the two titles heading your way.

The former would be an incredible free game – and is regarded as one of the greatest ever sony exclusives.

The announcement date for March 2020’s free PS Plus games is Wednesday 26th February.

The new free games will then become available to download and play on Tuesday 3rd March.

Free Game Prediction

One game that seemed to be on everyone’s wishlist last month was Doom (2016).

With Doom: Eternal launching in March, it would be the perfect time to give fans a taste of the stunning shooter and the carnage to come.

Doom (2016) is top of gamers’ wishlists for PS Plus February

One fan on the PS Plus Reddit wrote: “Doom will probably be on PS Plus 1 month before the new Doom comes out so ppl can get hyped about the game.”

Other Benefits with PS Plus

Did you know that it isn’t just free games that you have access to as a PlayStation Plus member?

Cloud Storage

Your PlayStation Plus membership also includes 1GB of cloud storage for game saves.

3 FOR 1: The Bioshock collection is part of February’s free games and includes all three games and DLC!

Additionally, other users who sign in to PSN to play games on your primary PS4 console will be able to play online multiplayer modes in those games.

Exclusive Access

Being a member of PlayStation Plus grants you early access to betas and demos and access to exclusive betas. So, if you want to get a taste of the newest games, Plus is for you.

Discounts

PlayStation Plus members are granted access to discounts to some of the biggest games available on the PlayStation Network.

These discounts are totally worth it, and let you pick up games for a fraction of the original retail price. Just make sure you’ve got the storage!

