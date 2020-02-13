PS Plus March 2020: Free Games Predictions! Crash Bandicoot, Yakuza & other games we want to see

The best thing about owning a PS Plus membership is that you get access to a fresh bunch of free games every month.

2020 was officially kicked off with a bang, as PS Plus members were able to download the entire Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection for free – that’s three whole games from the iconic collection!

Last month we saw Bioshock: The Collection and The Sims 4 come with the PS Plus February edition, maintaining the standard of games from January.

But what’s in store for March 2020? Here, we list our predictions for next month’s free games, so continue below for all the details.

Here are some of the games we would love to see come with PS Plus in March.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

There’s only two Crash bundles available at the moment, and considering that Crash Team Racing only came out in June last year, we’re hoping for a free release of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.

N. SANE NOSTALGIA: The N. Sane Trilogy is made up of the first three Crash games remastered

This game is a collection of remasters of the first three games in the Crash Bandicoot Series, so get ready for some serious nostalgia!

Yakuza 0

Whereas previous games would politely sequester their silliness in optional side quests and minigames, Yakuza 0 openly teaches you a move in which you throw cash to distract thugs.

ENTER THE DRAGON: This comic prequel is the perfect entry point for any newcomer

The game features some of the series’ most amusing side quests to date, like tracking down a stolen copy of a newly released Dragon Quest analogue, or apprehending a pants thief.

Yakuza 0 has something for everyone, and the fact that it’s a prequel makes it a great starting point for beginners to the series – especially with Yakuza 5 Remastered coming out this week.

Doom

One game that seemed to be on everyone’s wishlist last month was Doom (2016).

With Doom: Eternal launching in March, it would be the perfect time to give fans a taste of the stunning shooter and the carnage to come.

Doom (2016) is top of gamers’ wishlists for PS Plus February

One fan on the PS Plus Reddit wrote: “Doom will probably be on PS Plus 1 month before the new Doom comes out so ppl can get hyped about the game.”

That’s all we have for now, but make sure you check in for our updates.