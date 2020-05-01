Female Eivor in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Kassandra Comparison, Fighting Styles, Release date and more

We take a look at everything we know so far about the female Eivor in the upcoming Viking adventure.

Raise your axes as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is coming ashore this year. The game looks epic, going on the trailer, but playing as a female Eivor in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla adds another layer or awesomeness.

The reveal was actually made in the Collector’s Edition. The female lead is shown at the bow of boat, clutching an axe in hand.

There have been some incredible and iconic female leads in video games in the past, especially Kassandra in Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey – who went down a storm amongst fans.

Let’s take a look at everything we know so far about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s female Eivor!

Female Eivor in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Let’s first take a closer look at Eivor.

As mentioned, female Eivor was shown in the Collector’s Edition as a figurine and there’s no official footage of her just yet.

The first thing that stands out is the powerful stance on the bow of the boat. You really get the sense that she’s leading an assault, which we know is a gameplay mechanic in the upcoming game.

LET ME AXE YOU SOMETHING: The figurine sure does look epic

Holding an axe in one hand and a shield in the other, she certainly looks ready to lead her people into battle.

The armour looks to be well designed for the weather and setting of the game, but also for agility in combat.

Will she play like Kassandra?

Kassandra was the female character in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, voiced brilliantly by Melissanthi Mahut – a Greek-Canadian actress.

In terms of how Kassandra played in the game, there were subtle & minor differences in motion captured scenes. Everything else was pretty much the same whether you went for Alexios or Kassandra.

Gameplay-wise Kassandra plays almost identically to Alexios. She’s deadly, fast and has a powerful driving backstory.

SKILLED: Kassandra was top choice for many playing the last Assassin’s Creed game

Female Eivor is played by Danish actress Cecilie Stenspil. She’s known for her theatre, TV, and movie work.

Choosing to cast a Danish actress for a Viking role could be seen by some adding an ‘authentic touch’ to the character.

We’re super excited to see what she’ll bring to the part!

Eivor Fighting Style

There is no difference between the fighting styles and abilities of Alexios and Kassandra in the last game – so it could be said that this will be the same for AC Valhalla.

What we do know is that the combat has been turned up a notch.

Dismemberment, decapitations and a host of other grizzly ways of dealing with foes will feature in the new game.

Going on the trailer, we saw some pretty awesome moves with axes, spears and the fan-favourite hidden blades, so expect to see some showstopping moments.

DEADLY: Expect to see equally brutal finishers when playing Female Eivor

The decision to continue with allowing players to chose to play as both female and male protagonists is truly a fantastic one.

Being able to see two versions of Eivor come to life in the game could well be a highlight of the series.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has a release window of Holiday 2020, and has been announced to be coming for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia.

