Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Is it playable on Xbox 360?

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the first of the series to come out on Xbox Series X. But what about Xbox 360?

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is leading the series into an all new world with next gen consoles. That means more processing power for world-building, action, and characters.

Fans are excited to see the series take on all new life with better graphics and capabilities. But others are just hoping to be able to play the game on older consoles.

Let’s go over whether Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be playable on Xbox 360.

Assassin's Creed games on Xbox 360

Will Assassin's Creed Valhalla features Xbox 360 support?

The world is moving on to next gen consoles PS5 and Xbox Series X, but some fans can’t. That means fans are hoping Assassin’s Creed Valhalla includes support for the Xbox 360.

The last Assassin’s Creed game that was playable on the Xbox 360 however was Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. And while it was a huge critical success for the series, that was in 2014.

It’s just not possible that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be playable on the Xbox 360.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on next gen

The world of Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be even more ominous and beautiful on next gen consoles

We won’t be getting Xbox 360 support for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but it will lead the series into next gen. And that is certainly an exciting place to be.

The Xbox Series X has players more hype than ever after demoing gameplay live in an Inside Xbox stream. The console is pushing hardware capabilities to allow game creators to go even further. That means better environments, and more processing power all around.

While the Playstation 5 has revealed less about gameplay so far, they have introduced the new controller model. This new controller is quite different from the previous DualShock 4 model. It includes a more boxy frame, like the Xbox controller, and features new functionality.

While we’re still waiting for more content on both next gen consoles, there’s plenty to be excited about already. And seeing how each console will run Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be half of the thrill come release day.

