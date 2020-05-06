Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Enemies – Is there a main Antagonist?

We know who our protagonist is, but will the new title feature a main antagonist or a group entity?

The Assassin’s Creed (AC) series is known for having an amazing set of protagonists, which fans of the game can really connect with.

However, any RPG is only as good as it’s antagonists and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is unlikely to be any different.

Keep reading to see what Narrative Direction, Derby McDevitt, had to say about Valhalla’s enemies (via Gamespot).

Watch the Assasin's Creed Valhalla reveal trailer below!

Valhalla’s Antagonists

The Assassin’s Creeds of past have varied from focusing around one central antagonist or a group entity.

McDevitt says that “it would be impossible to go into that [whether there will be a central antagonist] without spoiling some things”, but he does divulge some information:

The character you see in the trailer is King Alfred of Wessex, who definitely was the primary historical antagonist of the Vikings at the time.

King Alfred is the only one who withstood their assaults and came out breathing on the other side.

Everyone else fell to the Great Heathen Army. So in that sense, King Alfred is an antagonist, but it would be wrong to say that he’s the central antagonist of the game.

So who is the central antagonist?

As you might’ve guessed, McDevitt wants to keep that one a secret:

“That identity, I want to leave for later–I want people to discover that.

It’s a vast and sprawling game with a lot of different layers and each of those layers will have a different conflict.”

Nemesis-style enemies?

AC Odyssey had a heavy focus on nemesis-style enemies with the likes of high-level mercenaries and cultists roaming the map.

CULTISTS: Could we see a vast network of enemies return to Assassin’s Creed?

Once again, McDevitt remains tight-lipped on whether this style of enemy will return to Valhalla, but you’d imagine the new game will build on Odyssey’s gameplay.

