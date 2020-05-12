Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Abilities – How to Unlock, Level Up, Obtain Power, Make Money & More

According to the Creative Director, the 12th entry to the series will be different from anything we’ve seen.

The last few weeks have been dominated with news of Ubisoft’s upcoming project, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Scheduled to arrive later in the year, Valhalla will be a Viking-era game featuring plenty of combat and navigation by sea.

It is unclear how players will be able to level up as they progress through the plot, but the Creative Director of the series recently revealed that Valhalla will set itself apart from its predecessors.

In Odyssey and previous entries, a heavy reliance was placed on traditional RPG mechanics to upgrade your character, but this time it will be different.

Below, we discuss how abilities will be impacted by the new progression tree, and how obtaining power will be at the forefront of the game’s objectives.

Abilities

In Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, abilities and skills are unlocked by levelling up your character, amongst other actions.

FOR ODIN: The Viking-themed game will feature an awful lot of combat

You couldn’t count the number of skills available, and they could be combined for the best effect.

However, the 12th entry to the epic series is expected to take a turn away from the direction of its predecessors, and that will undoubtedly impact how players level up.

We’ve even heard that levelling up may not even be an objective in the upcoming Assassin’s Creed title, so continue below for more details on that!

Not your typical RPG

The main appeal of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla lies in how players will need to obtain power in order to progress and improve their abilities throughout the journey.

CUSTOM MERCENARIES: You will be able to take home riches when your raider is borrowed by a friend

While Origins and Odyssey relied on some more traditional RPG mechanics through which players could level up, Valhalla will be different.

Players will allegedly be pouring all of their efforts into a “revamped gear system and progression tree”.

NORTHERN LIGHTS: We’re expecting to be blown away by the graphical style of the upcoming game

In a recent interview with Game Informer, Creative Director Ashraf Ismail said:

“In terms RPG and player progression, we wanted a fresh take on it. We wanted something that’s more anchored in the world.”

“Every piece of gear you find is unique. You can upgrade each piece of gear. If you wish to carry the same piece of gear to the end of the game, you can.“

“Or if you want to collect everything, that’s up to you.“

All we can take from this is that Valhalla will be entirely different from anything we’ve ever seen before in an Assassin’s Creed title.