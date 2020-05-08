Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: How to Level Up – Obtain Power, Upgrade gear, Raid, Ships & More

According to the Creative Director, Valhalla will be less about levels and more about obtaining power!

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Origins placed a heavy reliance on traditional RPG mechanics in the levelling up of your character.

However, the Creative Director of the series believes that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will set itself apart from its predecessors by providing a fresh take on the progression system.

We know that we’re looking at a Viking-era game featuring plenty of combat and navigation by sea, but what is different is that the main focus will be on ‘obtaining power’.

Continue below to find out what the 12th title in the iconic series will offer.

Watch the Assasin's Creed Valhalla reveal trailer below!

Obtaining Power

The main appeal of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla lies in how players will be able to achieve power and improve their skills throughout the journey.

CUSTOM MERCENARIES: You will be able to take home riches when your raider is borrowed by a friend

While Origins and Odyssey relied on some more traditional RPG mechanics through which players could level up, Valhalla will be different.

will be focusing more on a revamped gear system and progression tree.

Players will allegedly be pouring all of their efforts into a “revamped gear system and progression tree”.

In a recent interview with Game Informer, Creative Director Ashraf Ismail said:

“In terms RPG and player progression, we wanted a fresh take on it. We wanted something that’s more anchored in the world.”

“Every piece of gear you find is unique. You can upgrade each piece of gear. If you wish to carry the same piece of gear to the end of the game, you can. Or if you want to collect everything, that’s up to you.“

Less Naval Combat

Besides fast travel, using your ship was the best way of getting about and navigating in Odyssey.

UNVEILING: If the artwork is anything to go by, practically half of the game will be based on the open seas!

Naturally, the mode of transport will return in Valhalla, but this time around, it doesn’t sound like there will be much naval combat.

We made this assumption after a recent interview with lead producer Julien Laferriere, where he explained that Valhalla won’t place the same emphasis on ship battles.

“There’s no sitting and firing cannons at other boats – Vikings just didn’t do that.”

It’s more about using your ship as a mode of transport rather than to sink other ships.