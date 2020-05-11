Assassin's Creed Valhalla: How to Make Money - Sell Loot, Raid, Quests, Crossplay, Platforms & More

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be the 12th title to grace the iconic series, and the latest reveals have us more excited than ever for the title to arrive!

The Creative Director of the series, Ashraf Ismail, claims that Valhalla will set itself apart from its predecessors by providing a fresh take on the RPG genre.

We know that we’re looking at a Viking-era game featuring plenty of combat and navigation by sea, but it is unclear on how players will be able to make money and level up in the game.

Using previous editions of the game to inform this piece, we will provide a sure-shot list of ways in which players should be able to make money in Valhalla.

How to Make Money

In Assassin's Creed Odyssey, there were a few good ways to make money that will likely be available in the Viking-era game.

Selling weapons and armour was a favourite in Odyssey since gear is a pretty common commodity.

Selling trade goods and looting chests were other strong options, and of course, there were always side quests to complete.

Now, although very little has been revealed about the game, we know that there will be lots of raids and travelling by boat, with the overarching aim of gaining power.

While 'Ainigmata Ostraka' documents will not be available to complete, the three options listed above will likely form the basis of how you acquire money in Valhalla.

Platforms

The game has a release date window of 'Holiday 2020', and is set to arrive on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Stadia, and PC.

Will it be available from launch on Next-Gen and feature cross-gen play between Xbox consoles?

Only time will tell.

