Are there tombs in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? Predictions, Locations, Rewards and more

With an extensive map and a ton to discover, will these hidden gems feature in the next AC instalment?

Are there tombs in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? With the title boasting an extensive map, traversable by either land or sea, and a ton of activities to partake in, we’re certainly hoping so!

Let’s take a look and see what could be in store for those who dare to discover the hidden secrets of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Watch all the latest info on Assasin's Creed Valhalla right here!

Are there tombs in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla?

While we don’t have any official word on whether there will be tombs in the title, we can make some assumptions based on the previous instalments.

Tombs did feature in both Assassin’s Creed Origins and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, so it could be likely that they are in this title too.

How many tombs in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla?

In AC Odyssey there were 22 tombs to discover, so we expect roughly the same to appear in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

However, whilst the map is said to be quite large, Ubisoft does not seem to be focussed on topping the size of Odyssey’s.

If this is the case, there may even be fewer tombs but with even more attention to detail than seen before.

“SHOW ME THIS TOMB YOU SPEAK OF”: There could be multiple secrets to uncover in the Viking world

Tomb Locations?

We’re still waiting on an official glimpse of the map, but based on AC Odyssey we can assume that these tombs will be scattered around.

Finding the tombs can range from being relatively easy to find, to challenging to reach.

We expect players to have to explore to the edges of the map in order to find them all. Perfect for the many that love exploring Assassin’s Creed’s immersive worlds.

READ MORE: Does Assassin’s Creed Valhalla have a new game plus?

What’s in the tombs?

Tombs in previous installments are essentially small scale dungeons. They have their own puzzles, which the player has to solve to get the reward.

They’ve had multiple entry points and also a few traps, but it’s more about working your way through and discovering what’s inside.

There’s loot to be had, but also a skill point to be earned upon completion. We predict this reward feature will continue with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla also.

I BET THERE’S A TOMB IN THAT CASTLE: Secrets could be hiding in plain sight in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

There’s certainly a lot to discover in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. How Ubisoft will further add to the immersive Viking experience with both tomb design and puzzles is yet to be revealed.

One thing’s for sure – we can’t wait to get searching!

For everything you need to know and more on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, be sure to check back in with us.

READ MORE: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Map Size, Comparisons, and more.