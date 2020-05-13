Does Assassin’s Creed Valhalla have a new game plus? Predictions, comparisons and more

Fancy a second run through? We take a look at what could be in store for players after beating the game.

The Viking Era RPG is coming soon, and anticipation couldn’t be higher.

From the trailer, gameplay footage and news from Ubisoft themselves, we have a somewhat decent idea about what to expect in the game, but what about after?

Specifically – will there be a new game plus mode?

Does Assassin’s Creed Valhalla have a new game plus?

There’s no official word on whether Assassins Creed Valhalla will have a new game plus. However, we can make some informed assumptions based on its predecessor Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

The previous title had a new game plus, which gave players the chance to relive the epic adventure once more.

But what could we expect to carry through to the next playthrough for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, based on Odyssey’s NG+?

Choose between Male & Female Eivor?

Once you finished the main story, players could start the game again with either Alexios or Kassandra.

It’s likely that this will be the case with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Playing with either male or female Eivor will be a great chance re-live the game from a different perspective.

Enemy Scaling

With the last title, enemy scaling was enabled as standard. This means that enemies will level up with you, as you progress.

This could be turned off, which is great for some players who aren’t fond of the mechanic.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla could also have this to ensure players experience the new game plus on their own terms.

Abilities and more

Abilities, gear levels, inventory, resources, and ship upgrades were just a few things you could take with you on your next playthrough.

That means that Eivor may well be in the money when you start the new game plus.

But we imagine that won’t stop you from raiding further!

What could be reset?

Not everything typically stays the same with NG+ modes, and with AC Odyssey this was the case.

Here’s a look at what may be reset on the potential Assassin’s Creed Valhalla new game plus mode.

Location Completion

It’s a vast world out there, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s map is shaping up to be full of interesting discoveries to make.

If the last instalment is to go by, we’ll see these reset on the new playthrough, leaving you to quite literally re-discover the game again.

Recruits

The upcoming game promises settlement management and raids, and we assume this will extend to recruiting new soldiers and mercenaries into your clan.

In Odyssey, the new game plus reset some of these recruits if they were recruited in-game.

It looks like you may have to charm that berserker once more!

