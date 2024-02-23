More WWE 2K24 ratings have been revealed.

23 Feb 2024 4:49 PM +00:00

The final day of WWE 2K24 rating reveals is here, and four more Superstars just had their ratings announced. I'm talking about Seth Rollins, Grayson Waller, Austin Theory and Iyo Sky.

Two of them had a surprisingly low rating that left the Superstars and the WWE Universe shocked. One of them is once again among the highest-rated Superstars in the game, and deservedly so.

So let's find out the ratings of these Superstars in WWE 2K24.

Seth Rollins's WWE 2K24 rating

Seth 'Freakin Rollins is the current World Heavyweight Champion and one of the biggest WWE Superstars of the past decade. Rollins has left his mark in the industry and continues to reach new heights every year.

click to enlarge + 4

Apart from being phenomenal in the ring and the mic, Rollins also has a unique sense of style. WWE 2K24 took all of this into account and gave him a 93 OVR. Rollins wasn't particularly happy about his rating, but as he said it himself, he is used to being underrated and underappreciated.

Austin Theory WWE 2K24 rating

The A-Town Down Superstar had a 2023 of ups and downs but is fair to say he still had a pretty good year. After all, he was the US Champion until August, meaning he held the title for more than half of 2023.

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: WWE 2K

So it was a huge surprise when Austin Theory's rating was revealed to be 72 OVR in WWE 2K24. Theory might not be on the level of Cody Rhodes, Seth 'Freakin Rollins or Roman Reigns, but he deserves much more than a 72 OVR, which frankly is very disrespectful to him and the work he put in on 2023.

Grayson Waller's WWE 2K24 rating

Grayson Waller's WWE 2K24 rating also wasn't spectacular, but it still managed to surprise some fans. Waller has perhaps the best year of his career in 2023 and the future looks bright for the Aussie icon.

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: WWE 2K

However, his WWE 2K24 rating doesn't look bright at all, as he is only a 74 OVR. Surprisingly, he is higher than Austin Theory. Why? Nobody knows, and I don't think we will ever have the answer to that question.

Iyo Sky WWE 2K24 rating

Iyo Sky had a spectacular 2023, with the crowning moment being when she cashed her Money in the Bank briefcase on Bianca Belair and defeated her for the WWE Women's Championship.

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: WWE 2K

So fans were expecting her to be among the highest-rated Superstar in WWE 2K24. Well, unfortunately, Iyo Sky is only an 88 OVR in WWE 2K24. It's not a low rating, but after the year she had a 90 OVR, at least, seemed more appropriate.

More WWE 2K24 Superstar ratings will be revealed soon, so stay tuned for that.

WWE 2K24: Everything you need to know|Post Malone's carefully curated WWE 2K24 Soundtrack has been announced|WWE 2K24: Gameplay trailer has finally been revealed|Is WWE 2K24 on PS4?|WWE 2K24: Complete weapons guide.

For more articles like this, take a look at our WWE 2K page.