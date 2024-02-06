The WWE 2K24 gameplay trailer is here.

WWE 2K24 is one of the most anticipated games of 2024 and its gameplay trailer has finally been revealed! This has taken the game hype to a whole new level as fans are more excited than ever for the new title.

In this trailer, we can see many of the new mechanics and features WWE 2K24 will introduce, as well as some of the new match types. Fans are also given a sneak peak at some of the superstar entrances

WWE 2K24 gameplay trailer showcases new features

As mentioned above, the WWE 2K24 gameplay trailer showcased some of the new features coming to the title.

It gave fans a look at what it's possible to do in the new match types such as the ambulance match, where players will be able to climb the ambulance and throw opponents off it and also perform special moves.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: WWE 2K Undertaker vs Bret Hart in a special guest referee match.

The trailer also showcases the return of the beloved special guest referee match type, where players have the option to play fair or turn on a wrestler, just like in real life.

The popular backstage brawl match also seems to have introduced new ways to damage your opponents and make it an even more enjoyable experience.

Gigantic roster and historic matches confirmed!

The gameplay trailer also confirmed that WWE 2K24 will have a gigantic roster, with more than 200 playable superstars and legends. This means fans will be able to live almost all of their dream matches and recreate some legendary rivalries.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: WWE 2K Cody Rhodes is the face of WWE 2K24.

This trailer also gave fans a sneak peek at some of the matches the 40 years of Wrestlemania showcase mode will include. Matches such as Triple H vs Shawn Michaels, The Ultimate Warrior vs Hulk Hogan, Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley, and perhaps even the latest Wrestlemania classic, Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns.

The WWE 2K24 Gameplay trailer looks amazing and players can't wait to try out the game.

