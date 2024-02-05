WWE 2K24: Complete weapons guide

Here comes the pain.

The hype around WWE 2K24 grows with every passing day, and we can't wait to see what 2K has to offer come full launch.

Whilst we have been lucky enough to experience the game during our exclusive preview, we also know that there is plenty of new information yet to be revealed by 2K Games.

One such element we do know the full details of are weapons, with a few new additions arriving in WWE 2K24.

Check below for a full guide on which weapons you can use in this year's game, including all the relevant controls to make the most of these unique combat items.

Complete weapons guide

WWE 2K24 is looking like another knockout release from 2K Games and plenty of effort has gone into improving gameplay.

Those who enjoy the more bombastic combat elements of WWE games will be familiar with the weapons on offer.

click to enlarge + 3 NEW WAYS TO PLAY - New weapons have been added to WWE 2K24

This year, there are a host of returning weapons, with a few new additions added to bolster the ranks.

The returning weapons are:

Baseball Bat

Chair

Kendo Stick

Ladder

Sledgehammer

Stop Sign

Table

Hockey Stick

Shovel

As mentioned above, WWE 2K24 will also introduce some brand-new weapons to the wheel, including:

Trash Can

Guitar

Microphone

All of these weapons can be selected in the weapon wheel before a match, with weapons being found under the ring and around ringside.

Backstage brawls are a different kettle of fish entirely, with other weapons like fire extinguishers also limited to this match type.

Finding and using weapons

Weapons can be found in every match type in WWE 2K24. However, some match types do NOT permit the use of weapons and using them will see you disqualified.

In order to use weapons legally, ensure you have selected a no-disqualification match or a no-holds-barred match. You can also use weapons in non-traditional match types like Ladder matches, TLC matches, or Hell in a Cell.

Weapons are illegal in normal one-on-one and standard tag-team bouts and using them will see you lose by default.

If you want to be sneaky, you can use weapons in the above match types, provided you knock down or distract the referee. However, if the referee catches you in the act, you will lose the match.

click to enlarge + 3 FINISH THE STORY - Cody Rhodes is one of the new faces of WWE 2K24

Multi-man matches permit the use of weapons.

In WWE 2K24, the bulk of weapons will be found under the ring skirt, with some weapons lying loose around ringside.

In order to get weapons from under the ring skirt, you need to make your way to the middle of the ring skirt and press L1 on PlayStation or LB on Xbox.

Once you do that, a weapons menu will pop out, and you will use your left stick to navigate it. Then, press X on PlayStation or A on Xbox to select the weapon. To hit your opponent with the weapon you chose, simply press Square on PlayStation or X on Xbox.

This year, a brand new mechanic allows you to throw weapons at your opponent. In order to perform this ranged move, simply press B on Xbox or Circle on PlayStation.

Spot-fest

Weapons like tables and ladders offer the chance to set up unique moments in matches - or spots as they are better known.

In WWE 2K24, you can set up a number of different spots by placing ladders or tables in unique positions.

For example, you can lay a ladder between the ring and the barricade by heading over to the middle of the ring skirt and pressing L1 and L2 on PlayStation or LB and RB on Xbox when prompted.

click to enlarge + 3 UNIQUE MATCH TYPES - Weapons can be used across a host of matches

When this option shows, your superstar will grab the ladder and set it up in the position.

From there, you can Irish whip your opponent onto the ladder and take a dive from the top rope to send them crashing through it.

You can also lean tables in the corners of the ring, allowing you to perform unique power moves to break them.

All you need to do to set these spots up is grab a table, head to the corner of the ring and lean it using the prompted button on-screen, L1 on PlayStation and LB on Xbox.

Weapons are all a case of trial and error and you will quickly your favourites in WWE 2K24.

