The WWE 2K24 Soundtrack has finally been revealed.

16 Feb 2024 2:52 PM +00:00

The highly anticipated WWE 2K24 Soundtrack has been finally announced, and to the surprise of the wrestling community, it was curated by the multiple award-winning megastar and Post Malone.

WWE 2K24 soundtrack includes a total of 12 songs with two of them being from Post Malone himself. It also includes other well-known artists such as Yeat, 100 gecs and Grimes.

So let's find out everything about the WWE 2K24 Soundtrack.

2K and Post Malone came together to make history

As mentioned above, the WWE 2K24 Soundtrack was carefully curated by Post Malone, who is also a wrestling fan.

The musician and producer made sure to handpick songs from several genres such as rock, country, rap, electronic music and pop, among others. According to him:

"The secret to a great video game soundtrack is a little something for everyone and for every mood. It gets you excited and it gets you pumped up to play".

WWE 2K24 Full Soundtrack

Neil Lawi, the Head of Music for the WWE was very happy with the partnership results and also teased this is just the beginning of something bigger. Lawi said the following about working with Malone.

It’s been so much fun working alongside him to make this all come to life and more so to witness the excitement it brings him. We are just getting started

It's worth noting that, not only did Malone curate this soundtrack he will also be coming to the game as a playable character in a post-launch DLC.

Without further ado let's take a look at the full WWE 2K24 Soundtrack.

WWE 2K24 Soundtrack

The WWE 2K24 Soundtrack includes 11 artists and a total of 12 songs from a plethora of genres.

Here are the 12 songs featured in the WWE 2K24 Soundtrack

Post Malone - Chemical;

Post Malone - Laugh It Off;

100 gecs - Hand Crushed By A Mallet;

Busta Rhymes - Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See;

Colter Wall - Motorcycle;

Grimes - Genesis;

Militarie Gun - Do It Faster;

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs - Big Rig;

Speed - Not That Nice;

Turnstile - Mystery;

Tyler Childers - House Fire;

Yeat - Bëttr 0ff.

It's certainly a unique soundtrack that will make playing WWE 2K24 an even more enjoyable experience.

